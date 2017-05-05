Staff agencies announce ‘best’ for quarter

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall

LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass

Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC

Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC

Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC

Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150

Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636

Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.