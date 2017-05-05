Staff agencies announce ‘best’ for quarter

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:
56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies
Airman: Senior Airman Michael Brooks, 56th FW Legal
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Nikki Walberg, 56th FW Legal
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Catherine Spiczka, 56th FW Legal
Company grade officer: Capt. Derek VanderMolen, 56th FW Chapel
Field grade officer: Maj. Saleem Razvi, 56th FW Legal
Civilian (Category I): Yvonne Johnson. 56th FW Legal
Civilian (Category II): Sharon Kozak, 56th FW Community Support
Civilian (Category III): Chelsea Owens, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Most audacious team: 56th FW Inspector General