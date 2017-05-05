The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

May 5, 2017
 

Staff agencies announce ‘best’ for quarter

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:

56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies

Airman: Senior Airman Michael Brooks, 56th FW Legal

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Nikki Walberg, 56th FW Legal

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Catherine Spiczka, 56th FW Legal

Company grade officer: Capt. Derek VanderMolen, 56th FW Chapel

Field grade officer: Maj. Saleem Razvi, 56th FW Legal

Civilian (Category I): Yvonne Johnson. 56th FW Legal

Civilian (Category II): Sharon Kozak, 56th FW Community Support

Civilian (Category III): Chelsea Owens, 56th Comptroller Squadron

Most audacious team: 56th FW Inspector General



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Let’s have a cup of coffee

Editor’s note: Maj. Gregory Lewis is an individual mobilization augmentee assigned to the Defense Technology Security Administration. Regardless of your profession, many of us have been in positions defining the required leadership and management qualifications as an expectation of our ability to execute our office. Like many things, no two are alike and not one...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Women and men: different, but equal

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Recently, while reading daily news and scrolling through social media news feeds, I could not avoid the headlines, posts and comments about the very recent developments concerning women’s issues. Major events are being recorded, both positive and negative, which may be read in news articles and school textbooks for years...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Wayne Clark

‘Hack the Air Force?’ Got what it takes?

SAN FRANCISCO — The Air Force is inviting vetted computer security specialists from across the U.S. and select partner nations to do their best to hack some of its key public websites. The initiative is part of the Cyber Secu...
 
Full Story »

 