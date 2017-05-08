Chief, Royal Norwegian Air Force, visits Luke

an Air Force, along with command members of the 62nd Fighter Squadron pose for a group photo, May 5, 2017, at Luke Force Base, Ariz. During her visit, Skinnarland was provided knowledge on how Norwegian Pilots and maintainers are trained at Luke Air Force Base.



Maj. Gen. Tonje Skinnarland, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, poses for picture in front of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft May 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Skinnarland is an experienced, proficient, and highly skilled officer and also the first female to be appointed Chief of the RNAF.



Maj. Gen. Tonje Skinnarland, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, speaks to maintainers assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit May 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, 62nd AMU Airmen had the opportunity to share with Skinnarland how they impact the mission at Luke.



briefs Maj. Gen. Tonje Skinnarland, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force on the F-35 Lightning II aircraft May 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Skinnarland received an up-close look on how Luke educates Airmen and builds the future of air power.