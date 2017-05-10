Challenge yourself, accomplish your dreams

Challenging yourself and accomplishing your dreams requires stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things. For one Airman, applying for the United States Air Force Academy was a step in the right direction toward achieving his goals.
Airman 1st Class Ghamanpreet Ahluwalia, a weapons simulation technician assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, works alongside fighter pilots and aspires to become one himself.
“I don’t just want to fly, I want to be a fighter pilot,” Ahluwalia said. “I look up to them. Their morale, personalities and just having the opportunity to work around them makes me want to be one even more.”
At a young age, Ahluwalia lived in New York City with his family and wanted to make them proud.
“New York City is all about the hustle,” Ahluwalia said. “I think that’s where I got my work ethic from. I started to work a full-time job during my junior year in high school to constantly help my family out.”
Ahluwalia remembers who inspired him to work hard.
“My family was mostly my inspiration growing up,” Ahluwalia said. “I grew up in India living in poverty-like conditions and saw my parents struggle. That made me want to help them out and get them out of that situation.”
Determined to help his family and make them proud, Ahluwalia decided to join the Air Force.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the military, but never thought it would be the Air Force that it would ultimately come down to,” Ahluwalia said. “When senior year came around, I knew I had to get serious about the military if wanted to join.”
With his passion to fly, Ahluwalia looked at going through the Academy.
“When I first applied, I got rejected,” Ahluwalia said. “Then I looked at enlisting and joining through the Leaders Encouraging Development Program. I enlisted, applied, and got accepted less than a year later.”
Now focusing on the next portion of his Air Force career, Ahluwalia reflects on what has gotten him to this point.
“The biggest advice is to get outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself with new things,” Ahluwalia said. “I almost wanted to give up after failing the first time, but I kept pushing.”
In the near future, Ahluwalia leaves for Preparatory School for the Academy to continue his journey in becoming a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force.
“If I could impact the Air Force in some way, I would like to impact other Airmen by telling them to reach their goals even if it seems like a shot in the dark,” Ahluwalia said. “It’s better to fail at something you tried than to fail without trying.”
Share
Latest Digital Edition
To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:
Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List
Chapel Corner
The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.
COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel
Worship schedule
Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC
Protestant worship
Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC
Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.
Chapel activities
Religious education
Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485
Weddings
Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance
Singles ministry
Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis
Youth events
Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC
Club Beyond/Young Life Military
For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.
All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.
Luke K-9 handlers participated in the Desert Dog Regional K-9 Trials to see who was the “best of the best.” These Airmen competed against police units from all over the Southwest and took home fourth place in explosives detection.
Air Force photograph The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School selection board is accepting applications from interested total force officers and civilians. Rated officers and acquisition engineers are highly encouraged to apply. Ap...
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Senior Airman Logan Anderson, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution technician, carries a fuel hose to an F-35 Lightning II Aircraft April 6, 2017, at Luke ...
Published the first Friday of each month, Thunderbolt is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Luke AFB, including all offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout the Phoenix West Valley
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.
The appearance of advertising in this publication, including inserts or supplements, does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, or Aerotech News and Review, Inc., of the products or services advertised.
Challenging yourself and accomplishing your dreams requires stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things. For one Airman, applying for the United States Air Force Academy was a step in the right direction toward achieving his goals.
Airman 1st Class Ghamanpreet Ahluwalia, a weapons simulation technician assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, works alongside fighter pilots and aspires to become one himself.
“I don’t just want to fly, I want to be a fighter pilot,” Ahluwalia said. “I look up to them. Their morale, personalities and just having the opportunity to work around them makes me want to be one even more.”
At a young age, Ahluwalia lived in New York City with his family and wanted to make them proud.
“New York City is all about the hustle,” Ahluwalia said. “I think that’s where I got my work ethic from. I started to work a full-time job during my junior year in high school to constantly help my family out.”
Ahluwalia remembers who inspired him to work hard.
“My family was mostly my inspiration growing up,” Ahluwalia said. “I grew up in India living in poverty-like conditions and saw my parents struggle. That made me want to help them out and get them out of that situation.”
Determined to help his family and make them proud, Ahluwalia decided to join the Air Force.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the military, but never thought it would be the Air Force that it would ultimately come down to,” Ahluwalia said. “When senior year came around, I knew I had to get serious about the military if wanted to join.”
With his passion to fly, Ahluwalia looked at going through the Academy.
“When I first applied, I got rejected,” Ahluwalia said. “Then I looked at enlisting and joining through the Leaders Encouraging Development Program. I enlisted, applied, and got accepted less than a year later.”
Now focusing on the next portion of his Air Force career, Ahluwalia reflects on what has gotten him to this point.
“The biggest advice is to get outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself with new things,” Ahluwalia said. “I almost wanted to give up after failing the first time, but I kept pushing.”
In the near future, Ahluwalia leaves for Preparatory School for the Academy to continue his journey in becoming a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force.
“If I could impact the Air Force in some way, I would like to impact other Airmen by telling them to reach their goals even if it seems like a shot in the dark,” Ahluwalia said. “It’s better to fail at something you tried than to fail without trying.”