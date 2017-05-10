The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School applications due June 16

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School selection board is accepting applications from interested total force officers and civilians. Rated officers and acquisition engineers are highly encouraged to apply. Applications are due by June 16, 2017.

Application packages for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School selection board are due by June 16, 2017. 
 
The board, set for July 24-26, will consider total force officer and civilian applicants to attend training as early as July 2018. Those interested in becoming a test pilot, test combat systems officer, test remotely piloted aircraft pilot or flight test engineer are encouraged to apply. Applicants from all aircraft types and backgrounds must have strong academic and technical experience.

“Test pilot school ensures Air Force mission dominance by training officers and civilians to lead and conduct full-spectrum testing and evaluation of aerospace weapons systems,” said Maj. Daniel Kimball, the AF Personnel Center assignments officer. “These graduates will have a profound strategic impact on the development of future combat capabilities.”

The USAF TPS trains pilots, combat systems officers and engineers to develop, test and evaluate the newest aircraft and weapons systems. In addition, the school conducts exchange programs with the U.S. Navy, United Kingdom and French test pilot schools to train fixed and rotary wing pilots and flight test engineers.

Program graduates will earn a Master of Science in flight test engineering through Air University.

Kimball stressed that candidates should review the application procedures and eligibility criteria on myPers as some items, such as forms and processes, have recently changed. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Test Pilot.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit https://mypers.af.mil/.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


