Australian Air Chief visits Luke

Air Marshal Gavin Davies, Royal Australian Air Force chief, visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., May 17, 2017.

Davies visited Luke to learn about ongoing and future activities regarding F-35A Lightning II pilot training and maintenance. The visit included a meeting with Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander and meet and greets with Australian Airmen at the 61st Fighter Squadron and the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit.

“It’s great to be here,” Davies said. “It’s difficult for Australians to understand the capabilities of the F-35 Lightning IIs are and why we have them. I’m here because I want Australians to know the F-35s are the future.”

Lt. Col. Michael Gette, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, briefed Davies on pilot training and their curriculum.

“I’m excited to see what the young pilots can do,” Davies said. “It’s a new aircraft and I know the pilots will be eager to learn more about it.”

Davies took time during his visit to speak with the Australian maintainers and offer some advice.

“Use this opportunity to explore the F-35,” Davies said. “Luke maintainers will help you out in the process and make sure you’re set-up for success.”

The RAAF chief visit focused on strengthening the relationship between the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF a critical piece of building the future of airpower.

