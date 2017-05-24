The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

May 24, 2017
 

Air Force selects 1,303 officers for field grade promotions 

af-officer-promo
The U.S. Air Force has selected 1,303 active-duty officers for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017A Colonel Medical Service Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Line of the Air Force and Medical Service Corps, and Major Medical Service Corps central selection boards. 

The boards selected 13 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 1,254 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 36 captains for promotion to major. 

To view the lists, go to myPers, select “Active Duty Officer” from the drop down menu, search “Promotions Home” and scroll down to the promotion select lists. 

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


