AAFES programs improve lives of Airmen

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has been improving the lives of service members around the globe since 1895.

AAFES provides Soldiers and Airmen a place to shop, dine, grab a snack, get a haircut, have their cars repaired and so much more, according to Aileen Rivenburg, 56th Fighter Wing Base Exchange General Manager.

“We do it all, and we do it all to improve the lives of the troops,” Rivenburg said. “At the same time, we are part of the community with 85 percent of Exchange associates worldwide having a connection to the military. Our employees are currently serving, have served or they are the parent, spouse or extended family member of someone who is wearing or has worn our country’s uniform. We know our customers’ needs because we are the customers.”

Rivenburg said that AAFES programs on Luke AFB and other bases abroad, cover a wide range of programs and initiatives. The Exchange provides services such as the upcoming veterans online shopping benefit, the MILITARY STAR credit card, military spouse jobs programs and an online site, www.shopmyexchange.com.

In addition to being focused on improving the lives of service members, AAFES also gives back to local communities and other base programs. In 2015, the Luke Exchange gave more than half a million in dividends to support Air Force Outdoor Recreation programs. All remaining earnings are reinvested in