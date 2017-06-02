The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

June 2, 2017
 

AAFES programs improve lives of Airmen

by Airman 1st Class CALEB WORPEL
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has been improving the lives of service members around the globe since 1895.

AAFES provides Soldiers and Airmen a place to shop, dine, grab a snack, get a haircut, have their cars repaired and so much more, according to Aileen Rivenburg, 56th Fighter Wing Base Exchange General Manager.

“We do it all, and we do it all to improve the lives of the troops,” Rivenburg said. “At the same time, we are part of the community with 85 percent of Exchange associates worldwide having a connection to the military. Our employees are currently serving, have served or they are the parent, spouse or extended family member of someone who is wearing or has worn our country’s uniform. We know our customers’ needs because we are the customers.”

Rivenburg said that AAFES programs on Luke AFB and other bases abroad, cover a wide range of programs and initiatives. The Exchange provides services such as the upcoming veterans online shopping benefit, the MILITARY STAR credit card, military spouse jobs programs and an online site, www.shopmyexchange.com.

In addition to being focused on improving the lives of service members, AAFES also gives back to local communities and other base programs. In 2015, the Luke Exchange gave more than half a million in dividends to support Air Force Outdoor Recreation programs. All remaining earnings are reinvested in



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Thunderbolts culminate AAPIH month with cultural exchange

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Staff Sgt. Mei Ling Keiki, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance supervisor, performs a fire dance during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage m...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

My brat makes me proud

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Parents worry; it’s just what we do. We worry our child will get hurt. We worry we aren’t making the right decisions for them. We worry they’ve become irrevocably addicted to their iPad and that they really shouldn’t spend so much time watching videos of a 5-year-old millionaire open...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

The Air Force issued me my ‘kids’

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — While I’ve decided to live a childfree lifestyle, the Air Force, in its infinite wisdom, saw the need to issue me two kids. They are both straight out of technical training and brand new to the Air Force — and one is still too young to accept an adult...
 
Full Story »

 