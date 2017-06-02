Changes of command

56th Component Maintenance Squadron — Maj. Edward Romero will assume command of the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron at 7:56 a.m. June 8 in Hangar 999.

61st Fighter Squadron — Lt. Col. Mike Gette, 61st Fighter Squadron commander, is relinquishing command to Lt. Col. Rhett Hierlmeier at 7:56 a.m. June 12 in Hangar 999.

56th Communications Squadron — Lt. Col. Lewis Sorvillo will relinquish command of the 56th Communications Squadron to Lt. Col. Nathaniel Edwards at 7:56 a.m. June 19 in Hangar 999. A reception will follow.

Finance office hours change

The 56th Comptroller Squadron customer service hours will change effective June 7. The new finance customer service counter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call finance customer service at 623-856-7028 or email 56cpts.fmfccustomers@us.af.mil. In case of emergencies or if calling outside of regular customer service hours, call the unit first sergeant.

Thrift shop open for summer

The Luke Air Force Base thrift shop is open for the summer. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday, and the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with Airman’s Attic hours. It is located in Bldg. 750 at Bong Lane and Phantom Street. Proceeds are used to create college scholarships and grants to on-base programs and organizations. For more information or to volunteer, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.

Test pilot school

The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School selection board is accepting applications from interested total force officers and civilians. Applications are due by June 16. For more information, go to myPers.af.mil.

Join a hockey team

Those interested in joining a hockey team can call Maj. John Beshai at 312-208-8087 or email beshai.john@gmail.com. To join, members must be active duty, Reserve, Guard or prior service from all branches.

UFC Fight Night

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway will be featured on UFC Fight Night on screen 6 p.m. June 3 at Club Five Six. Admission is free for club members and the cost is $5 for nonmembers. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

Club membership without credit card

There is now no credit card requirement for club membership. For more information or to sign up, call 623-856-6446.

Body competition

There will be a men’s physique, women’s physique, figure and bikini competition Aug. 26 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center. Weigh-in is 11 a.m., preliminary round is 1 p.m. and final competition is 5 p.m. at the base theater. The cost is $60 per military member and $75 per civilian. Register by Aug. 11 to avoid a $15 late fee. For more information, call the Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center at 623-856-6241.

Teen and adult summer reading

The teen and adult summer reading program is now through July 22. Teens and adults read or listen books to earn prizes. For more information, call the Luke AFB Library at 623-856-7191.

Intro to scuba

A two-day introduction to scuba class is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 and 11 at the Silver Wings Pool for R4R – single Airmen only. The cost is $20. For more information, call 856-6267.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.