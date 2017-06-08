The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

June 8, 2017
 

First Term Airman Course receives curriculum overhaul

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman 1st Class Michael Thrash, 56th Comptroller Squadron customer service technician, briefs Airmen June 5, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Beginning June 19, Airmen straight out of technical training will go through a new revamped First Term Airmen Course which includes Airmanship 300 curriculum focusing on discussions about trust, loyalty and commitment.

The Air Force has rolled out a new First Term Airmen Course dedicated to developing Airmen as next-generation leaders.

Airmen straight out of technical training will be taking the next step in their professional development when they attend the newly revamped FTAC at their assigned installation. The first installation to teach the course was Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and all other installations will launch the new course by June 2017 with the first class at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., starting June 19.

Headquarters Air Force Manpower, Personnel and Services, the Air Force Personnel Center, and the Profession of Arms Center of Excellence, or PACE, partnered to revitalize FTAC, taking it from an in-processing focused program to a standard curriculum across the Air Force.

The courses were designed to provide a structured program to transition Airmen from a training environment to a mission-oriented environment. However, most are currently focused on base in-processing. The new course is a continuation of the training Airmen received at Basic Military Training and in technical training, building upon the skills they’ve already been introduced to.

A comprehensive review of FTAC was completed over three months at the direction of the former Air Force chief of staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III. FTAC will now incorporate new lessons, known as “Airmanship 300,” as part of the continuum of training. Airmanship 100, commonly referred to as Airmen’s Week, is taught immediately following BMT, and Airmanship 200 is taught at technical training. The evolution of professional development includes Airmanship 300 in FTAC, with Airmanship 400 and 500 projected to for the NCO and Senior NCO Professional Enhancement Courses. The courses are designed to ensure Airmen receive deliberate development at every milestone in their careers.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Tonya Joyce, the career field manager for career assistance advisors at AFPC, “We have an opportunity to create a continuum of professional development by introducing Airmanship into the courses delivered by our installation career assistance advisers.”

The new course includes modules from the existing Enhancing Human Capital course that many senior Air Force leaders are currently attending. These modules include discussions about trust, loyalty and commitment, in-group behavioral psychology and a team-building exercise. In addition to the EHC modules, Airmen will be introduced to scenarios as part of the “What Now Airman?” series and will be guided through discussions on how to approach the potential ethical dilemmas.

While new curriculum is being introduced into the FTAC, many core topics currently taught will still be covered and the course length will remain at five duty days.

“We need to focus on developing the next generation of enlisted leaders,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. “This starts in basic training, but has to be deliberate and continuous throughout an Airman’s career. These courses are the next step in the evolution of professional development for our enlisted force.”

For more information regarding Airmanship 300 and all the programs PACE offers visit www.airman.af.mil.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


