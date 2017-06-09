The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


DoD

June 9, 2017
 

Commissary brands to hit store shelves soon

In a matter of weeks, commissary brands will debut on store shelves, ushering the Defense Commissary Agency into a new era of patron savings, said DeCA Director and CEO Joseph H. Jeu.

“We are excited to finally begin offering commissary brands,” Jeu said. “An overwhelming number of our patrons said they would purchase store brands if we had them. Well that time is almost here.”

Commissaries in the United States will see an initial roll out of commissary brand products starting at the end of May with bottled water and later in June with plastic bags and paper products. Stores in overseas areas are expected to see commissary brand items in the September timeframe.

commissary1

Commissary brand products will be equal or lower in price to commercial grocery store brands. This means they will also definitely cost less than regular national brands, Jeu said. “These products will give our patrons the quality they expect and the savings they deserve.”

DeCA’s commissary brand will be sold under two names: Freedom’s Choice for food items and HomeBase for nonfood items such as paper products and other household items.

Store brand products, also known as private label, are offered by retailers under their own, in-house brand or under a brand developed by their suppliers. Retailers are able to do this by working directly with suppliers.

DeCA is partnering with SpartanNash to develop the agency’s commissary brands. SpartanNash, through its military division MDV, is the leading distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States.

Over the next three to four years patrons will see the gradual rollout of Freedom’s Choice and HomeBase products in their commissaries as DeCA plans to increase the commissary brand inventory to about 4,000 items.

commissary2

The inclusion of commissary brands will not affect the availability of the name brands patrons have always shopped, Jeu said. DeCA will continue to optimize its product assortment to ensure patrons have a wide range of choices, between commissary and national brands, at competitive prices.

“Our commissary brand products will have the same quality and frequently will be produced on the same manufacturing lines as national brands, meeting the same high quality standards,” Jeu said. “These are products that have been manufactured specifically for our patrons.

“Bottom line: Freedom’s Choice and HomeBase will give our patrons another chance to save money, without sacrificing quality, on brands priced significantly lower than national brands,” he added.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


