The voice of Luke

His heart is racing, mind is focused as he walks on stage for the three-minute performance. Most importantly, his voice is steady.

Airman 1st Class Timothy Orr, 944th Operations Group aviation resource manager, is often considered to hold two roles at Luke Air Force Base [Ariz.] – his role within the wing and as the National Anthem singer for various base events.

“I always knew singing for the Air Force was something I wanted to do,” Orr said. “Music has been in my life as far back as I can remember and it just made sense to sing for the base.”

According to Orr, he became involved with singing the National Anthem in 2011 while attending college near his hometown in Illinois. Shortly after joining the Air Force, his ability to sing the song followed him upon his arrival to Luke in January 2015.

“I told my supervisor at the time I had experience singing the National Anthem and I wanted to get involved on base,” Orr said. “I walked over to the Wing Headquarters building and asked if I could do it and that was it. They put me on the list of singers to contact and a few months later everything took off.”

Luke maintains a list of approximately five or more singers capable of singing the National Anthem for almost every type of formal gathering which takes place. The events range from retirements, change of command ceremonies, sporting events to graduations. Rendering proper courtesies to the National Anthem is a custom of military personnel.

Orr describes that being selected to sing the song holds an even more powerful meaning.

“To me, the song means freedom, power and everything that this country is built on,” Orr said. “Every time I am asked to sing it, I am honored. I try to sing with the passion and respect that the song deserves. I get goosebumps every time.”

Singing the National Anthem has brought Orr off base representing the military at a plethora of functions. So far, Orr has sang at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the Wigwam Resort and Spa, Grand Canyon University, Camelback Ranch and at Major League Baseball spring training games along with many more.

“Everything depends on scheduling and what events are taking place,” Orr said. “Sometimes I don’t sing for an entire week. On average I do about seven events per month.”

Orr shares his opinion on the impact singing the National Anthem has on him.

“Being in uniform and singing the National Anthem takes everything to another level,” Orr said. “The song is a way of remembering what America as a whole is about. You can forget about everything for three minutes and just reflect, listen and embrace what it has to say. Singing the National Anthem helps me share U.S. history and Air Force culture.”

According to Staff Sgt. James Velardi, 944th Operations Group aviation resource manager NCO in charge, Orr has tremendous passion for the National Anthem and singing as a whole.

“Singing the National Anthem no matter if it’s at a military ceremony or at an off-base function is a very big deal,” Velardi explained. “Orr takes great pride and passion from the moment he knows that he has an event to sing the National Anthem. When he knows he has an opportunity to sing he automatically says ‘yes’ because it’s something he loves to do.”

As Orr’s supervisor and mentor, Velardi guides Orr with his pursuit to keep singing.

“I’ve never had an Airman like Orr who enjoys singing,” Velardi said. “Being able to have the opportunity to see him go through this journey and be alongside him is awesome. Not only does the Air Force have his back but so do I and everyone else he works with. Whether he wants to pursue his journey of singing outside of the military or in the military, we will stand behind him 100 percent.”

Currently Orr plans on re-enlisting for another four years and continue singing the National Anthem.

“If I ever move bases, I will be sure to get involved singing the National Anthem wherever I end up,” Orr said. “My ultimate goal is to just continue singing and playing music for the rest of my life.