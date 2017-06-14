The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke’s CDC wins best in Air Force

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.

For many parents, finding quality child care can be challenging but those at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., can be certain their children are receiving the greatest care.

Luke’s Child Development Center was awarded the Air Force’s best Child Development Program of the Year for 2016.

Luke’s CDC competed against 100 other CDCs across the Air Force and this designation took an above-and-beyond effort of the whole team.

“This award validates all of the hard work that our CDC team delivers day in and day out,” said Matthew Driver, 56th Force Support Squadron Airman & Family Services flight chief. “This award also confirms for our customers that their children are truly cared for here at the CDC.”

Today the Luke CDC serves about 240 children ranging from six weeks to five years old in 19 classrooms throughout the year, but it wasn’t always that way.

“Over the past two years, the Luke CDC has gone through a major quality transformation,” Driver said. “Closed classrooms were re-opened, classrooms and environments were transformed, the child care waiting list process was enhanced and program enrollment has increased by 65 percent.”

Ensuring standards are met at the CDC takes constant work and dedication.

“We have amazing caregivers who are here to love and develop every child that comes through our doors,” said Brenda Ricker, 56th Force Support Squadron CDC director. “We’re working with children and molding their future. The feeling is priceless.”

Airmen can have peace of mind knowing their children are being cared for and continue the Wing mission — building the future of air power.

“As the CDC flight chief it’s my pleasure to work with a team of ultimate professionals who genuinely care about our children,” Driver said. “Ricker and I shared a common dream and vision for the CDC and our staff have run with that dream and made it reality. The time that I and the CDC team have put into the facility has been paid back tenfold by the smiles and laughter of the children who we serve.”



 

