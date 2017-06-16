The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

June 16, 2017
 

AFROTC accepting instructor, detachment commander applications for summer 2018

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

af-rotc
Air Force officials have announced 81 projected Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor vacancies and 13 detachment commander positions available for summer 2018. 

Officers eligible for instructor slots include first lieutenants, captains or majors. Active-duty rated officers, line of the Air Force lieutenant colonels and majors selected for lieutenant colonel may apply for detachment commander positions. 

Guard and Reserve officers are eligible to apply for either position under the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program. 

The application deadlines for detachment commanders and instructors are July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively. 

Additional eligibility criteria must be met for both career broadening leadership opportunities. Interested active-duty officers can search for eligibility and application procedures on myPers using the keyword “AFROTC.” Guard and Reserve officers should use keyword “VLPAD.” 

There are still 39 instructor vacancies remaining for this summer which can be found on myPers under the “Hot Jobs” listing. 

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Tech Report: Flight simulators

Flight simulators help keep future pilots safe by giving them a realistic flying experience before getting into the cockpit of a real aircraft.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force realigns Grand Forks AFB under ACC

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command commanders have agreed to the realignment of the 319th Air Base Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., to ACC effective June 13, 2017. The move will align Grand Forks AFB, which hosts active duty RQ-4 Global Hawk operations, under the major command that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: June 14

Today’s look Around the Air Force features European Theater Bomber Assurance and Deterrence Operations, Exercise Baltic Operations or Baltops, and the Honorable Lisa Disbrow honored for her service as the Acting Secretary of the Air Force.
 
Full Story »

 