Luke Service Blitz Sends 3,000 Airmen into Community

On June 16, 2017, more than 3,000 Airmen visited more than 100 sites across the valley to volunteer in the community during the Luke Service Blitz.

The Luke [Air Force Base, Ariz.] Service Blitz is the second part in a two-part action orientated platform designed to pause the day-to-day mission and focus on service to the community.

“The goal of this two-part platform is to demonstrate how serving and working as a team creates momentum, improves morale, nourishes our selfless culture, and fosters trust through an amazing sense of accomplishment by serving the lives of others and our community,” said Sharon Kozak, 56th Fighter Wing community support coordinator. “This service initiative is about putting the needs of others above our own, it’s about taking action to make the world a better place.”

Conceptualized by Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Kozak, the first Wingman Day event was held at University of Phoenix Stadium in January and featured guest speakers sharing their experiences with the Airmen of Luke.

The second part focuses on serving the community with the general’s vision coming full circle so that Airmen are part of something greater then themselves fueling the “whole person concept” of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Balancing the four key areas of health – mental, physical, social and spiritual – by promoting a culture of “people first” is fundamental to keeping an Airman resilient, adaptable, mission-focused and able to perform under challenging circumstances.

“It is pretty awesome to give back,” said Airman First Class Elliott Brown, 56th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment. “I’ve lived in Phoenix my whole life and now being in a position to give something back is personally rewarding and reaffirms why I joined the Air Force, to have the opportunity to give back.”

Since the base first opened in 1941, the surrounding community has been supportive, generous, and caring for each Airman at Luke. By working in the community, Airmen are able to reaffirm and strengthen those relationships and forge new ones while showing appreciation for Luke’s extended family beyond its gates.

“The Airmen of the 56th Fighter Wing not only live in the community, we are part of the community,” said Leonard. “We have been planning this day since January with the goal of serving others. We know that when you take your focus off yourself and serve others, you build resilience and community.”

By encouraging the four pillars of health and taking a step back from the daily routine, Airmen have an opportunity to evaluate and reinforce their commitments to the Wingman concept of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do.

