The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

June 19, 2017
 

Luke Service Blitz Sends 3,000 Airmen into Community

Staff Sgt. Marcy Copeland
Luke AFB, Ariz.

On June 16, 2017, more than 3,000 Airmen visited more than 100 sites across the valley to volunteer in the community during the Luke Service Blitz.

The Luke [Air Force Base, Ariz.] Service Blitz is the second part in a two-part action orientated platform designed to pause the day-to-day mission and focus on service to the community.

“The goal of this two-part platform is to demonstrate how serving and working as a team creates momentum, improves morale, nourishes our selfless culture, and fosters trust through an amazing sense of accomplishment by serving the lives of others and our community,” said Sharon Kozak, 56th Fighter Wing community support coordinator. “This service initiative is about putting the needs of others above our own, it’s about taking action to make the world a better place.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman assigned to the 56th Medical Group repairs a bird cage at the Fallen Feathers Wildlife Rescue operation center June 16, 2017 at Peoria, Ariz. The Luke Service Blitz featured more than 3,000 Airmen that volunteered at over 100 locations Valley-wide. Airmen spent the day giving back to organizations such as homeless shelters, community parks and trails, as well as foodbanks and animal shelters.

Conceptualized by Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Kozak, the first Wingman Day event was held at University of Phoenix Stadium in January and featured guest speakers sharing their experiences with the Airmen of Luke.

The second part focuses on serving the community with the general’s vision coming full circle so that Airmen are part of something greater then themselves fueling the “whole person concept” of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Balancing the four key areas of health – mental, physical, social and spiritual – by promoting a culture of “people first” is fundamental to keeping an Airman resilient, adaptable, mission-focused and able to perform under challenging circumstances.

“It is pretty awesome to give back,” said Airman First Class Elliott Brown, 56th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment. “I’ve lived in Phoenix my whole life and now being in a position to give something back is personally rewarding and reaffirms why I joined the Air Force, to have the opportunity to give back.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group cleans up the Fallen Feathers Wildlife Rescue operation center June 16, 2017 at Peoria, Ariz. The Luke Service Blitz featured more than 3,000 Airmen that volunteered at over 100 locations Valley-wide. Airmen spent the day giving back to organizations such as homeless shelters, community parks and trails, as well as foodbanks and animal shelters.

Since the base first opened in 1941, the surrounding community has been supportive, generous, and caring for each Airman at Luke. By working in the community, Airmen are able to reaffirm and strengthen those relationships and forge new ones while showing appreciation for Luke’s extended family beyond its gates.

“The Airmen of the 56th Fighter Wing not only live in the community, we are part of the community,” said Leonard. “We have been planning this day since January with the goal of serving others. We know that when you take your focus off yourself and serve others, you build resilience and community.”

By encouraging the four pillars of health and taking a step back from the daily routine, Airmen have an opportunity to evaluate and reinforce their commitments to the Wingman concept of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Airmen remove dirt, rocks and roots from a pond June 16, 2017, at White Tanks Regional Park, Ariz. as part of the Luke Service Blitz. The Blitz had Airmen from all over Luke volunteer at more than 100 locations in Arizona to give back to the local community.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Airmen prepare and paint walls at Mountain View Elementary School June 16, 2017, in Waddell, Ariz. The Blitz had Airmen from all over Luke volunteer at more than 100 locations in Arizona to give back to the local community.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Airmen sort food at St. Mary’s Food Bank, Surprise, Ariz. as part of the Luke Service Blitz June 16, 2017. The Blitz had Airmen from all over Luke volunteer at more than 100 locations in Arizona to give back to the local community.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


