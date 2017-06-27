The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

June 27, 2017
 

Inaugural Airpower Leadership Academy Graduates

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Graduates and instructors of the Airpower Leadership Academy Class 17-A pause for a group photo during graduation June 21, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. ALA is a 20-week program for technical and staff sergeants focused on leadership development through: relationships, expectations, academics, character and health.

On June 21, 20 Airmen graduated from the first Airpower Leadership Academy at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

But what is ALA?

“ALA is a formalized mentorship program created to motivate, develop and inspire our middle tier enlisted Airmen,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief. “This effort is designed to enable our NCOs to reach beyond perceived boundaries by learning from the experiences and guidance offered by seasoned Senior NCOs who are passion-driven to build the future of Airpower.”

ALA is a 20-week program for technical and staff sergeants. During the course enlisted leaders enhance their knowledge by attending ten unique lessons focused on the five pillars of ALA: relationships, expectations, academics, character and health.

“The unique thing about ALA is the class size. Kwiatkowski said. “We try to build each class with a ratio of one course facilitator for every two ALA students.”

The ALA team develops their own course curriculum and each lesson is designed with perspective: ‘What are the leadership tools you carry as a Senior Noncommissioned Officer you wish you would’ve had as a Noncommissioned Officer years ago?’

The ALA pillars directly tie into the belief of the 56th FW that we value people, ideas and then things.

“The entire ALA experience is cut from the cloth of our belief in people,” Kwiatkowski said. “There is an immeasurable amount of passion woven into this fabric, both from our facilitators and students. Together, we create a culture that allows our vulnerabilities to be revealed, discussed and strengthened while we grow as a team.”

One of the final tasks of ALA Class 17-A was to nominate the NCOs that will make up Class 17-B, launching in August.

“The vision is that 10 years from now we will be able to trace current ALA students all the way back to the inaugural class who graduated this week,” said Kwiatkowski. “They are the start of a legacy of leadership development.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Bryant Fitness Center rededicated in honor of fallen Airman

It has been more than five years since Team Luke officially renamed its fitness center the “Bryant Fitness Center” in honor of fallen Airman, Lt. Col. Frank Bryant Jr. Today, Thunderbolts, family and friends attended the Br...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Luke trains new Green Dot implementers

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Master Sgt. Terri Reppe, 607th Air Control Squadron operations superintendent, briefs Airmen during Green Dot training June 23, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized

Around the Air Force: June 26

On this look around the Air Force, the historic 6thWeapons Squadron is reactivated, Saber Strike 2017 wraps up and tuition assistance is available for civil service PHD candidates.
 
Full Story »

 