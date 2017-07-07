Changes of command

56th Security Forces Squadron — Lt. Col. Brian Loveless will assume command of the 56th Security Forces Squadron at 7:56 a.m. July 12 in Hangar 999.

56th Medical Operations Squadron — Col. Stephen Boden, 56th Medical Operations Squadron commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Joseph Beard at 7:56 a.m. July 21 at the Navy Operations Support Center. Reception to follow at Club Five Six.

Birthday card for Jacob

Jacob Priestley, 14, has mitochondrial disease. In an effort to raise awareness of the incurable disease, he is asking people to send him a birthday card. His birthday is Aug. 28. If you would like to participate in a group mailing, deliver the card to a collection point at Bldg. 936. Or if you prefer to mail it directly, send it to Jacob Priestley, PO Box 855, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Trevor Bell at 623-856-6650.

Thrift shop open for summer

The Luke Air Force Base thrift shop is open for the summer. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for sales and 9 a.m. to noon for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday, and the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with Airman’s Attic hours. It is located in Bldg. 750 at Bong Lane and Phantom Street. Proceeds are used to create college scholarships and grants to on-base programs and organizations. For more information or to volunteer, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.

Join a hockey team

Those interested in joining a hockey team can call Maj. John Beshai at 312-208-8087 or email beshai.john@gmail.com. To join, members must be active duty, Reserve, Guard or prior service from all branches.

Club membership without credit card

Get all the perks of Air Force Club membership without having to get a club credit card.For more information or to sign up, call 623-856-6446.

Body competition

There will be a men’s physique, women’s physique, figure and bikini competition Aug. 26 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center. Weigh-in is 11 a.m., preliminary round is 1 p.m. and final competition is 5 p.m. at the base theater. The cost is $60 per military member and $75 per civilian. Register by Aug. 11 to avoid a $15 late fee. For more information, call the Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center at 623-856-6241.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Gate hours

Lightning Gate hours have been changed. The new hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. open to inbound and outbound traffic. Lightning Gate will remain open on weekends, holidays and down days. North Gate hours are open 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. to inbound and outbound traffic. North Gate is also open 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic only.

School readiness workshop

The school readiness workshop equips parents to prepare their children to enter school ready to succeed. Participants receive a school readiness kit to take home. The workshop is 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Luke Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center. For more information or to sign up, call 623-856-6550.

Free range balls for children

Falcon Dunes Golf Course is offering free range balls to golfers ages 6 to 17 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Falcon Dunes. For more information, call 623-535-9334.

Center of Summer FUN!

Check out the assortment of FUN! Summer Day Trips, and Summer Camps at drastically reduced prices, scheduled for youth ages 9-18 in June and July at the base Youth Programs. Spaces are very limited for each trip, so sign up NOW! We have a few seats left for this week’s trips to Legoland Discovery Center, and Golfland-Sunsplash Water Park. For additional information on these trips, please call (623) 856-7470 or stop by building 1143. Pick up a copy of our Summer Camps brochure and enroll your youth in some #SummerFunLearning activities! See you soon at The Center of Summer FUN!

Youth summer day trips, camps

• Jumpstreet Indoor Trampoline Park: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 12 for ages 9 to 18, $10 per person

• K1 Indoor Go Kart Racing: 2 to 7 p.m. July 14 for ages 9 to 18, $20 per person

• Amazing Jake’s: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 for ages 9 to 12, $15

• Pioneer Living History Museum: 6 a.m. 2 p.m. July 26 for ages 9 to 18, $5

• Castles & Coasters Amusement Park: 5 to 10 p.m. July 28 for ages 9 to 18, $20

For more information, call 623-856-7470.