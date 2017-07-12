AF selects 8,167 for promotion to technical sergeant

Air Force officials selected 8,167 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 25,552 eligible for a selection rate of 31.9 percent.

The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force Portal and myPers July 20, 2017, at 8 a.m., CDT. On July 21, Airmen can also access their score notices on the Virtual Military Personnel Flight via Air Force Personnel Center’s secure applications page.

Those selected for technical sergeant will be promoted beginning Aug. 1 according to their promotion sequence number.

Commanders will receive notice of their selects from their senior rater’s agent starting this week and will begin congratulating those selected for technical sergeant on the morning of July 20.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.