The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 19, 2017
 

F-35 B-Course Capstone Flights

luke-F35a

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

A 56th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II pilot takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. F-35 pilots faced off against F-16 Fighting Falcons during a capstone flight exercise as part of the first F-35 basic course at Luke.
 

luke-F35b

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis down the runway at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Luke is the central hub for F-35A training often teaming international and U.S. pilots together to learn how to effectively employ the fifth-generation strike fighter. Today’s flight was the capstone flight exercise of the first F-35 basic course at Luke and featured F-35 pilots facing off against F-16 Fighting Falcons.
 

luke-F35c

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

F-16 Fighting Falcons soar through the sky at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight in which F-35 basic course students faced off against F-16s in a simulated combat environment.
 

luke-F35d

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron prepares to land at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight in which F-35 basic course students faced off against F-16s in a simulated combat environment.
 

luke-F35e

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Maj. Christopher Morrison, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, briefs pilots on flight conditions prior to their flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight for the first F-35A basic course students at Luke.
 

luke-F35f

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35 basic course student, taxis at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Teufel completed his capstone flight today where he faced off against 309th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons.
 

luke-F35g

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Airman Dalton Woods, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, sends off 1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron basic course student, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Woods launched and assisted with recovery of Teufel’s aircraft ensuring his safety during his capstone flight.
 

luke-F35h

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron basic course student, shakes hands with his crew chief after landing from his capstone flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Teufel was taking off for his capstone flight where he faced off against 309th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons.
 

luke-F35i

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

An F-35A Lightning II soars through the sky July 17, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The first F-35A Lightning II basic course at Luke held the capstone flight today facing F-35s against F-16 Fighting Falcons in a simulated combat environment.
 

luke-F35j

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot takes off July 17, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The pilot was part of the capstone flight for the first F-35A Lightning II basic course at Luke.
 

luke-F35k

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

An F-35A Lightning II pilot takes off July 17, 2017 from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The pilot participated in the first F-35 basic course capstone flight where F-35 pilots faced off against F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots in a simulated combat scenario.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


