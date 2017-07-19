F-35 B-Course Capstone Flights

A 56th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II pilot takes off from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. F-35 pilots faced off against F-16 Fighting Falcons during a capstone flight exercise as part of the first F-35 basic course at Luke.



A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis down the runway at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Luke is the central hub for F-35A training often teaming international and U.S. pilots together to learn how to effectively employ the fifth-generation strike fighter. Today’s flight was the capstone flight exercise of the first F-35 basic course at Luke and featured F-35 pilots facing off against F-16 Fighting Falcons.



F-16 Fighting Falcons soar through the sky at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight in which F-35 basic course students faced off against F-16s in a simulated combat environment.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron prepares to land at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight in which F-35 basic course students faced off against F-16s in a simulated combat environment.



Maj. Christopher Morrison, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, briefs pilots on flight conditions prior to their flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. This flight was the capstone flight for the first F-35A basic course students at Luke.



1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron F-35 basic course student, taxis at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Teufel completed his capstone flight today where he faced off against 309th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons.



Airman Dalton Woods, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, sends off 1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron basic course student, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Woods launched and assisted with recovery of Teufel’s aircraft ensuring his safety during his capstone flight.



1st Lt. Jeff Teufel, 61st Fighter Squadron basic course student, shakes hands with his crew chief after landing from his capstone flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 17, 2017. Teufel was taking off for his capstone flight where he faced off against 309th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons.



An F-35A Lightning II soars through the sky July 17, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The first F-35A Lightning II basic course at Luke held the capstone flight today facing F-35s against F-16 Fighting Falcons in a simulated combat environment.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot takes off July 17, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The pilot was part of the capstone flight for the first F-35A Lightning II basic course at Luke.



An F-35A Lightning II pilot takes off July 17, 2017 from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The pilot participated in the first F-35 basic course capstone flight where F-35 pilots faced off against F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots in a simulated combat scenario.