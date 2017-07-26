The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 26, 2017
 

R4R program aims to get airmen out of dorms

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.

luke-single-airmen
Arriving at a new base means having to adjust to being away from friends and family.

The 56th Force Support Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., offers a program through Outdoor Recreation designed to ease transition for single service members arriving at Luke.

Previously known as the Single Airman Program, Recharge for Resiliency is a program geared towards single active duty or reserve enlisted and officers put on by Outdoor Recreation.

“R4R is great for getting Airmen out of their dorms, especially for those without a car since we provide transportation to the events and trips,” said Benjamin Frisch, 56th FSS recreation assistant. “Instead of staying in their room playing videogames all day we can get Airmen out and experiencing different things in the community and parts of Arizona.”

Outdoor Recreation holds a number of events ranging from archery to sky diving throughout the year. The events and trips take place in a variety of Arizona locations, all at a reduced price.

“Upcoming events include: go kart racing, 9mm automatic pistol shooting at Shooter’s World, sky diving, and more,” Frisch said. “This is all over the course of the next few months until December. All of these events are for their morale and help break up the day to day routine. We want to help recharge Airmen because without them the mission wouldn’t happen.”

Cost to participate in any R4R events is only $20 per person. Group size ranges from 12-20 depending on the event.

For more information on the program and events, contact Outdoor Recreation at 623-856-6267 or go online to www.lukeevents.com.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


