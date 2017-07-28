The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

July 28, 2017
 

CSAF describes future of conflict

Tags:
Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Rusty Frank Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Rusty Frank

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks during an Air Force Association breakfast at the Mitchell Institute in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2017. During his speech Goldfein outlined five key attributes the Air Force must be prepared for: trans-regional, multi-domain, multi-component, multi-national and fast.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein addressed the future of the Total Force, operations in space and the importance of a multi-domain, networked approach to warfare during an Air Force Association breakfast at the Mitchel Institute in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2017.

The CSAF outlined five key attributes of future conflict that must be prepared for: trans-regional, multi-domain, multi-component, multi-national/coalition and fast.

Goldfein compared the future of conflict and multi-domain command and control to a Rubik’s cube, saying Air Force blue is just one of many colors on it, with every capability working together in the multi-domain environment.

“First, future conflict will be trans-regional,” he said. “Our adversaries are not paying attention to our combatant commander maps.”

Conflicts are, and will be, multi-domain, he said, including air, land, sea, space, cyberspace and the undersea domain. The Air Force must be masters across the spectrum.

Moving on, the Chief of Staff said the current and future fighting force will be multi-component.

“We’re more inter-dependent on each other as services than we’ve been in our history – for 26 years of continuous combat since Desert Storm,” Goldfein said. “We’ve produced a truly joint team that excels in simultaneous combat where we’ve often focused on sequential and de-conflicted operations in that past.”

Finally, future conflict will be multi-national and fast.

“Our greatest strategic advantage in any future conflict are our allies and partners,” he said. “Simply put, we have them, our adversaries don’t…the collective economic and military might of 29 nations in the greatest alliance in history – a nuclear alliance, I might add. We must advance our ability to fight together in an age when information sharing is vital to success. And it will be fast…the sky is no longer the limit.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
luke-air-show

Luke Days set for March 10-11, 2018

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has announced that its biennial air show is planned for March 10 and 11, 2018. The event, Luke Days 2018: The Future of Airpower, is free and open to the public. “We are excited to welcome the comm...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy

Kingsley’s active duty detachment activated as 550th Fighter Squadron

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy Air Force members from the 173rd Fighter Wing and 550th Fighter Squadron,gather for the official activation ceremony of the 550th Fighter Squadron, July 21, 2017, at King...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Luke throws Back-to-School Bash

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Airman 1st Class Sarah Wisler, 56th Communication Squadron network operations technician, assembles the spider portion of a canopy tent July 25, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, A...
 
Full Story »

 