Luke Days set for March 10-11, 2018

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has announced that its biennial air show is planned for March 10 and 11, 2018.

The event, Luke Days 2018: The Future of Airpower, is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to welcome the community on base to see their Air Force and meet the Airmen of Team Luke,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “It is an incredible opportunity for us to say thank you for all the tremendous support we receive from year-to-year and showcase our dedication to serving our country and how we build the future of airpower every day.”

The U.S. Air Force Aerial Demonstration Team, the Thunderbirds, will headline the show both days. Other aerial performers expected include Tora Tora Tora and the 56th Fighter Wing’s own, F-35A Lightning II.

The schedule of aerial performers and full list of aircraft on static display is being developed.

In addition to aircraft, attendees can expect a STEM village with interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities for all ages.

The Luke AFB website is the hub for all information regarding the 2018 show and will be regularly updated with information as it becomes available http://www.luke.af.mil/2018-Luke-Days/.

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


