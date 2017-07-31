The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

July 31, 2017
 

AF opens retraining to second term, career Airmen

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2018 and will update the number of slots available on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 2, 2017.   

Designed to balance and sustain the enlisted force as the Air Force continues to grow, the program allows Airmen on their second or later enlistments in healthier Air Force specialties to retrain into specialties with lower inventories to meet current and future mission needs.

“The enlisted retraining advisory on myPers is updated in real time and assists Airmen with identifying career fields with retraining-in quotas in their grade, or projected grade, if selected, that they might find interesting,” said Master Sgt. Kris Reece, the Air Force Personnel Center Enlisted Skills Management Branch superintendent. “We advise potential applicants to check the retraining advisory and notes closely to avoid delays in the application process, particularly regarding eligibility.” 

To apply for NCORP, Airmen must be on their second or subsequent enlistment, be a staff sergeant or staff sergeant-select through master sergeant and have a minimum five-skill level in their control AFSC or a three-skill level for those AFSCs where a five-level does not exist. Additionally, staff sergeants must have fewer than 12 years, and technical and master sergeants no more than 16 years of active service as of Sept. 30, 2017.

The Air Force Work Interest Navigator, available on the Retraining page on myPers, is a tool Airmen may use to identify potential career fields of interest by answering a series of questions about functional communities, job context and work activities. 

“The AF-WIN tool creates a customized job-interest report from your responses and compares your interests to all entry-level AFSCs,” Reece said. “You’ll still want to visit the enlisted retraining advisory because AF-WIN doesn’t tell you if a career field is available or if you meet the eligibility qualifications.” 

AFPC will host two active duty Enlisted Retraining webcasts for second term and career Airmen Aug. 2, 2017, at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Airmen should use their e-mail Common Access Card certificate to authenticate and log in 10 minutes early to establish a good connection. 

Retraining information is available and continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page. The online training advisory is listed under the “Tools” section. In addition, a live chat feature is available for Airmen on the First Term Airmen Retraining page. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds for a representative to come online.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

EOD Airman finds balance on ice

An electric, jolt of energy rushed through his veins. “Hold still, don’t move,” he screamed. A land mine had been dusted off by the impact of his team leader’s right boot. Instantly training kicked in, Knelange and his ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF offers high year of tenure extensions to retain experienced Airmen

The Air Force is offering high year of tenure extensions to active-duty Airmen in certain shortage Air Force specialty codes and grades effective Aug. 1, 2017. High year of tenure, or HYT, refers to the maximum number of years enlisted Airmen in each grade may remain on active duty. This voluntary extension opportunity focuses on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
luke-air-show

Luke Days set for March 10-11, 2018

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has announced that its biennial air show is planned for March 10 and 11, 2018. The event, Luke Days 2018: The Future of Airpower, is free and open to the public. “We are excited to welcome the comm...
 
Full Story »

 