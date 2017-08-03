The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Future Leaders visit Luke

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet uses a camera chest mount to document other cadets during their tour July 31, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The purpose of the tour was to allow the cadets to shadow officers and enlisted and increase their understanding of what it will be like as a junior officer in the United States Air Force.

A group of cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy are at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., look this week receiving an in-depth look at how Luke is building the future of airpower.

The immersion program gives cadets hands-on experience on what life at an active duty wing is like on a day to day basis.

“The purpose of this immersion is to allow the cadets to shadow officers and enlisted and get a better view on what it takes to become a junior officer in the United States Air Force,” said 1st Lt. Robert Green, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support officer in charge. “This also gives the cadets a chance to learn about career fields that they don’t have at the academy, which will broaden their horizon about what the Air Force officers do on a daily basis.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel, 56th Fighter Wing photojournalist, shows a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet how to operate a camera during their tour July 31, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Several cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy received an in-depth look at how Luke achieves its mission of building the future of airpower.

The cadets visited the air traffic control tower and the flight line and visited units in the 56th Medical Group and the 56th Maintenance Group.

“My time here has been pretty exciting,” said Cadet 2nd Class Zach Martinez, U.S. Air Force Academy cadet. “It’s cool to visit all the shops across the base and see everything that Luke has to offer.”

The cadets are scheduled to begin their junior year when they return to the academy next week and graduate in 2019.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel, 56th Fighter Wing photojournalist, shows the U.S. Air Force Academy cadets the studio editing process during their tour July 31, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The purpose of the tour was to allow the cadets to shadow officers and enlisted and increase their understanding of what it will be like as a junior officer in the United States Air Force.



 

