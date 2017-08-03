Future Leaders visit Luke

A group of cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy are at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., look this week receiving an in-depth look at how Luke is building the future of airpower.

The immersion program gives cadets hands-on experience on what life at an active duty wing is like on a day to day basis.

“The purpose of this immersion is to allow the cadets to shadow officers and enlisted and get a better view on what it takes to become a junior officer in the United States Air Force,” said 1st Lt. Robert Green, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support officer in charge. “This also gives the cadets a chance to learn about career fields that they don’t have at the academy, which will broaden their horizon about what the Air Force officers do on a daily basis.”

The cadets visited the air traffic control tower and the flight line and visited units in the 56th Medical Group and the 56th Maintenance Group.

“My time here has been pretty exciting,” said Cadet 2nd Class Zach Martinez, U.S. Air Force Academy cadet. “It’s cool to visit all the shops across the base and see everything that Luke has to offer.”

The cadets are scheduled to begin their junior year when they return to the academy next week and graduate in 2019.

