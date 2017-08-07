The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 7, 2017
 

8th Fighter Squadron reactivated after six years

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty
Holloman AFB, N.M.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty

Col. James Keen, 54th Fighter Group commander, and Lt. Col. Mark Sletten, 8th Fighter Squadron commander, stand at attention during the 8th FS activation ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Aug. 4, 2017. The 8th FS has been reactivated six years after its last inactivation May 13, 2011. The 8th FS, with its long-standing history, will now maintain and pilot F-16 fighter jets. According to Sletten, more than 40 F-16 fighter jets are projected to be transported to Holloman, which is almost double the amount of aircraft currently stationed here.

A pilot strides forward, his green flight suit a stark contrast to the pale blue of a desert morning sky.

An insignia, circled in gold and donning a sheep with a wool coat black as night, is stitched atop his right breast.

He hikes up a ladder, hands gripping steel and hops into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Black Sheep have returned.

The 8th Fighter Squadron was reactivated at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 4, 2017, six years after its last inactivation May 13, 2011, as part of the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Lt. Col. Mark Sletten, 8th FS commander, took command of the 8th FS at an activation ceremony led by Col. James Keen, 54th Fighter Group commander, who remarked on the Black Sheep’s future under Sletten’s management.

“I have no doubt that the proud heritage of the Black Sheep will continue here at Holloman under the leadership of [Sletten],” Keen said. “[Sletten] is a man with incredible core values, who is people-oriented, professional and a credible tactician. These traits are paramount to the mission of the 56th Fighter Wing, which is to build a future of air power by leading the Air Force in developing Airmen and training fighter pilots.”

The squadron, first activated at Selfridge Field, Michigan, Jan. 16, 1941, as part of the 49th Pursuit Group, has maintained and piloted various styles of aircraft under an ever-evolving mission.

Such aircraft including the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the F-117 Nighthawk and most recently, the F-22 Raptor, were utilized throughout World War II, the Korean Conflict and in parts of Southeast and Southwest Asia.

“In July 1968, the 49th Tactical Fighter Wing was assigned to Holloman after several European assignments,” said Arlan Ponder, 49th Wing director of media operations and former base historian assistant. “From May through October 1972, the 8th was deployed to Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand for combat operations. While in Southeast Asia, the 8th flew air interdiction and close air support missions. They received an Air Force Outstanding Unit Citation with a combat Valor device for their participation in Vietnam.”

In continuation of its colorful history, the 8th FS will now maintain and pilot F-16 fighter jets, with its sister squadrons, the 311th FS and 314th FS here.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty

Lt. Col. Mark Sletten, 8th Fighter Squadron commander, is presented command of the 8th FS by Col. James Keen, 54th Fighter Group commander, during an activation ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Aug. 4, 2017. The 8th FS has been reactivated six years after its last inactivation May 13, 2011. The 8th FS, which was first activated at Selfridge Field, Mich., Jan. 16, 1941, as part of the 49th Pursuit Group, has maintained and piloted various styles of aircraft under an ever-evolving mission.

According to Sletten, more than 40 F-16 fighter jets are projected to be transported to Holloman, which is almost double the amount of aircraft currently stationed here. An influx of personnel will accompany these aircraft, including approximately 600 contracted maintainers and nearly 60 Airmen.

This historic event comes at a unique time as the Air Force is currently experiencing a fighter pilot shortage.

According to Lt. Gen. Gina M. Grosso, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower and Personnel Services, who testified on the pilot shortage before the House Armed Services subcommittee on Military Personnel in Washington, D.C., March 29, 2017, this crisis is the result of several factors, including high operational tempo over the past two decades and a demand for Air Force pilots from commercial industries.

To alleviate this issue, Sletten said the 8th FS is dedicated to generating new F-16 fighter pilots and requalifying former F-16 fighter pilots as part of a production effort.

“Our mission is to build the future of air power and to lead the Air Force in developing Airmen while training F-16 fighter pilots,” Sletten said. “My goal is to produce Airmen and fighter pilots who are first and foremost, professionals, and who are lethal and passionate when it comes to their craft.”

In alignment with this mission, Sletten aims to honor and build upon the 8th FS’s legacy while reinvigorating the enthusiasm and passion of his Airmen. 

“I am very excited to be leading the Black Sheep of the 8th FS,” Sletten said. “It is a privilege very few people have and a great responsibility–one I do not take lightly. I cannot wait to start contributing in tangible ways to the overall mission of the Air Force while instilling pride and excitement in the young men and women who are working for me.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Luke graduates first F-35A initial qualification course

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota The 17-ABL graduation pilots take a moment during the first F-35A Lightning II initial qualification course graduation ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 5, 2017. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Aug. 4

On this look around the Air Force, senior leaders release new priorities, F.E. Warren AFB Airmen launch a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile and the Secretary of the Air Force discusses space funding at an Air Force Association dinner.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Be S.M.A.R.T. when setting goals

Have you set goals for your future? A goal is the result or achievement toward which effort is directed. Goals can be short or long-term, personal, professional, spiritual or physical, and are usually specific to a person or group. According to Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, you are 42...
 
Full Story »

 