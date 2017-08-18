The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Going the extra mile

Airman 1st Class Wyatt Weaver, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a portrait at White Tank Mountain Regional Park in Buckeye, Ariz., July 28, 2017. Running approximately 35 miles a week, Weaver is currently training for the 21st Air Force Marathon held Sept. 16, 2017, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Airman 1st Class Wyatt Weaver, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a portrait at White Tank Mountain Regional Park in Buckeye, Ariz., July 28, 2017. Running approximately 35 miles a week, Weaver is currently training for the 21st Air Force Marathon held Sept. 16, 2017, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Airman 1st Class Wyatt Weaver, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 28, 2017. Weaver competes in several different events both on and off base. To date, he has won 12 first place titles in base 5k races and half-marathons.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


