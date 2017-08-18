Spiritual Maintenance Center opens to all Airmen

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Spiritual Maintenance Center Aug. 16, 2017.

The Spiritual Maintenance Center was established for Airmen to have a place to speak with base chaplains and become spiritually strengthened.

The new center offers a relaxing environment with snacks and refreshments for Airmen to enjoy while taking a break from their normal work environment.

In attendance to the ceremony was Kevin Connauton, Arizona Coyotes hockey player, along with Brig. Gen. Brooke Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander.

“It’s not just the pilots that allow us to defend freedom and justice,” Leonard said. “Airpower starts in places like this and continues because of the collective effort from folks who volunteer their time here.”

Announcing the event was Capt. James Lanford, 56th Fighter Wing base chaplain.

“The Spiritual Maintenance Center was established to give Airmen a place to rest and be refreshed both physically and spiritually,” Lanford SAID. “The Center is also a great place to connect with fellow Airmen, veterans and retirees who volunteer.”

Lanford encourages all Airmen to be spiritually fit to endure the struggles that life can present.

“I’d like to encourage Airmen even outside of the environment of the Spiritual Maintenance Center to live out their faith traditions,” Lanford said. “This will give them a sense of purpose and value that will help them solidify the spiritual fitness domain in their lives.”

With the new centralized location of the Spiritual Maintenance Center, the base chaplains look forward to the new opportunities that the center will provide.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that the center will present to the newer Airmen and we want everyone to know where we’re located and that they’re welcome,” Lanford said.

The new Spiritual Maintenance Center is located in building 905 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.