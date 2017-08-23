Luke hosts annual triathlon

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., held its 11th annual triathlon on Aug. 19, 2017.
Airmen of all ranks participated with those in the community in teams and individuals to compete in the event.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
A Team Luke triathlon participant swims during the Luke Triathlon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Approximately 70 people participated in the event which included a 400 meter swim, 13 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run to cross the finish line.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
A Team Luke triathlon participant swims during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Athletes participating in the triathlon had to swim a total of 400 meters before moving onto the next segment of the competition.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
A Team Luke triathlon participant swims during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Athletes swam 400 meters, biked 13 miles and ran 3.1 miles to finish the competition.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
A Team Luke triathlon participant swims a portion of the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Athletes swam 400 meters, biked 13 miles and ran 3.1 miles to finish the competition.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Team Luke triathlon participants swim during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Approximately 70 participants completed the swim before moving on to the biking and running portion of the event.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
A Team Luke triathlon participant transitions to the bike during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. The biking portion of the competition encompassed a total distance of 13 miles.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
A Team Luke triathlon participant rides her bike during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. The biking portion of the competition encompassed a total distance of 13 miles.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing ride their bikes during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Nearly 70 participants, including active duty, reserve and retirees, participated in the competition.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
A Team Luke triathlon participant rides his bike during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. The biking portion of the competition encompassed a total distance of 13 miles.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
A Team Luke triathlon participant rides their bike during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. The biking portion of the competition encompassed a total distance of 13 miles.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Team Luke triathlon participants celebrate after a triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Participants swam 400 meters, biked 13 miles and ran 3.1 miles to finish the competition.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
A Team Luke triathlon participant crosses the finish line after completing a triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Participants swam 400 meters, biked 13 miles and ran 3.1 miles to finish the competition.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
A bike station is seen during the Luke Triathlon held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2017. Approximately 70 athletes participated in the event which included a 400 meter swim, 13 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run to cross the finish line.
