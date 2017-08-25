The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Sports

August 25, 2017
 

Air Force Selects Airmen for the 2017 All-Air Force Golf Championship

af-golf
The Air Force has selected candidates to participate in the 2017 All-Air Force Golf Championship to be held in Millington, Tenn., from Sept. 4-9, 2017.

Included in the selection is Master Sgt. John J. Accorso of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

If selected, candidates will move on to represent the Air Force at the 2017 Armed Forces Championship in Millington, Sept. 10-15, 2017.

The other selectees are:
Head coach: NFIV Douglas I. Quirie, JBSA-Lackland, Texas
Assistant coach: Senior Master Sgt. Spencer T. Mims, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

  • Maj. Linda A. Jeffery, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.
  • Capt. Brandon J. Johnson, Wright-Patterson AFB
  • Capt. Daniel R. Katz, Shaw AFB, S.C.
  • 2d Lt. Deborah B. Kim, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
  • 2d Lt. Miguel J. Macias, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
  • Senior Master Sgt. Mickie P. Vaden, F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y.
  • Master Sgt. Justin P Gehay, Tinker AFB, Okla.
  • Master Sgt. Karen A. Griffin, Eglin AFB, Fla.
  • Master Sgt. Stephen L. Rude, Portland, Ore.
  • Staff Sgt. Paul M. Smith, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
  • Staff Sgt. Tyler E. Whitmore, Misawa Air Base, Japan
  • Staff Sgt. Phillip L. Dean, Seymour-Johnson AFB, N.C.
  • Staff Sgt. Steven F. Morris, Air Force Academy, Colo.
  • Staff Sgt. Kyle E. Wesolowski, Patrick AFB, Fla.
  • Senior Airman Justin R. Broussard, Robins AFB, Ga.
  • Senior Airman Dalton W. Dishman, Kadena AB, Japan
  • Senior Airman Rickey J.B. Watters, Travis AFB, Calif.
  • Airman 1st Class Kyle A. Gordon, Spangdahlem AB, Germany

For more information on the Air Force sports program, visit www.myairforcelife.com.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen sustain F-16 survival mission

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Airman 1st Class Wyatt Weaver, 56th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, conducts an inflation test August 18, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Combined police training benefits team Luke and local communities

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel A city of El Mirage police cruiser is driven through a staged as part of an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course held at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2017. The EVOC t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Luke hosts annual triathlon

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., held its 11th annual triathlon on Aug. 19, 2017. Airmen of all ranks participated with those in the community in teams and individuals to compete in the event.   Air Force photograph by Airman 1...
 
Full Story »

 