Retiree Appreciation Day

Retiree Appreciation Day is to acknowledge the service of the veterans in the local metropolitan area, and to inform veterans of the services and activities that are available to them and their dependents. RAD is 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Naval Operations Support Center, Bldg. 300, at Luke Air Force Base. (Note: If you are a retiree without a current or valid ID card, you may gain access to this event by obtaining a visitors pass at South Gate Visitor’s Center and new ID cards will be issued at the Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) during the day of the event.)

Flightline feasts

The September flightline feast is 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 and is an Asian theme. The October flightline feast is 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and is an Oktoberfest theme. Both meals will take place behind Hangar 914.

Health fair

The 56th Medical Group is hosting Launch Into Health, a health fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Club Five Six. MDG is partnering with TRICARE network providers to share health information. Active-duty service members, family members, and TRICARE beneficiaries who receive medical care from the 56th MDG are invited. Admission is free and includes healthy cooking demos, flu shots, static displays, educational preventive screenings, healthy lifestyle information as well as entertainment for children. Free health screenings will focus on blood pressure, heart rate, height/weight, body fat, fitness and nutrition. Participants can complete a “preflight health checklist” and become eligible to win prizes.

Invisible wounds of war

The Invisible Wounds of War peer support group is noon to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the Barcelona Room in Club Five Six. The group is open to active-duty, retirees and veterans who have combat trauma related concerns. This group is not affiliated with the mental health clinic and is meant to be a place where people can feel free to openly communicate with people they can relate to without fear of impacting their career or gaining a mental health stigma. For more information, call Ken Turner at 623-693-8537.

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last time and date for munitions turn-ins or issues is 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Normal operations will resume Sept. 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Alex Dillman at 623-856-5899 or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-8479.

Marriage retreat

The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is featuring an OXYGEN Seminar, which helps couples learn to become happier and improves their relationship. The seminar is 6 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday Sept. 22 through 24 at Poco Diablo Resort, 1752 State Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86339. To register, go to www.strongerfamilies.com/events. For more information, call Derek VanderMolen at 623-856-3507.

Only Tacos

“Only Tacos” reopens the first week of October, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at the front of the Luke Air Force Base Exchange main entrance serving carne asada and chicken adobada tacos and green chile cream sauce. Taco bowls, gringas and combinations are also served.

FitFamilies Laser Tag

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is featuring a private FitFamilies Laser Tag event 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Laser Quest-Phoenix for youth, ages 5 and up. The cost is $5 per person and includes finger foods, drinks, equipment and door prizes. A parent must accompany children. Register by Sept. 8 at the youth center. For more information, or to sign up, call 623-856-7471.

FitFamilies Little Gym

The 56th FSS Youth Center is featuring a parent/child event that combines games and activities to promote social and physical development Sept. 23 at Little Gym in Litchfield Park. Children ages 3 to 5 participate 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 participate 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Parents must accompany their children. Register by Sept. 22 at the youth center.

Youth football clinic

The Fiesta Bowl Youth Football Clinic is 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix, 85040. Registration is now. For more information, contact Ryan Diller at youthfootballclinic@fiestabowl.org.

9/11 memorial event

The Phoenix Fire Department is featuring a 9/11 memorial event in memory of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on America at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Phoenix City Hall, 200 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, east end of the atrium.

Birdies for the Brave

The PGA Tour Birdies for the Brave is recruiting 20 active-duty and Reserve military members for each day Nov. 8 and 9 to caddie for PGA Tour Champions players for one hole during the tournament’s pro-am. For more information, call Kristi Lee Fowlks at 480-237-2100, ext. 14 prior to Oct. 18.

Cultural festival

The West Valley Island Cultural Festival is noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Glendale Adult Center at 5970 W. Brown St., Glendale, 85302. The multicultural festival will include live entertainment, a Hawaiian/Tahitian dance competition, prizes and more. Presale or online tickets are $25 per adult, $15 per youth ages 13-19, $10 per child ages 4-12 and children 3 years and under are free. For more information, go to www.wvislandculturalfest.com.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at

623-856-8711.