Thunderbolt of the week

Airman 1st Class Jaden Cady
56th Security Forces Squadron — Installation entry controller
Cady has been at Luke Air Force Base for 10 months. His favorite part of the job is “having all the tools and knowledge to protect the base from harm.” He likes hiking, swimming and fishing, and hopes to earn his Air Force Reserve commission one day and become a civilian police officer. His leadership nominated him for this award because, “He has performed admirably. Squadron leadership receives accolades from a variety of personnel entering the installation who interact with him at the gate. He has epitomized pride in the workplace.”