The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 13, 2017
 

9/11 remembrance ceremony


 

luke-remember1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Senior Airman Owen Ricker, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Fighter, poses for a portrait Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During Team Luke’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony, Ricker played his ceremonial bagpipes and also participated in a 10-story stair climb in the air traffic control tower honoring those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks.
 

luke-remember2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing display the American Flag from the air traffic control tower during Team Luke’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony included a flag unfurling, a moment of silence and a 10-story stair climb honoring those killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
 

luke-remember3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Airmen from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron perform a color guard sequence during Team Luke’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony included a flag unfurling, recount of events, a moment of silence and a 10-story stair climb honoring those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack.
 

luke-remember4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Thunderbolts pay tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by participating in Team Luke’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen climbed and descended 10 stories of stairs in the air traffic control tower carrying with them ribbons that contained the names of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack.
 

luke-remember5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke Thunderbolts pay tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by participating in Team Luke’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony had a flag unfurling, recount of events, a moment of silence and a 10-story stair climb honoring those killed in the terrorist attacks.
 

luke-remember6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing pick up ribbons before a ten story stair climb Sept. 11, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen climbed and descended 10 stories of stairs in the air traffic control tower carrying ribbons that contained the names of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack.



 

