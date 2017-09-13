The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 13, 2017
 

Luke Airmen remember Sept. 11, 2001


 

Luke-9-11a

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a color guard ceremony during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and to show their support to first responders and military members who continue to protect the U.S. from foreign and domestic threats.
 

Luke-9-11b

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Members of Luke Air Force Base joined the Glendale community during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. During the 9/11 Tower Challenge, participants climbed 2,071 steps representing the number of steps that were in the Twin Towers.
 

Luke-9-11c

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, cheers on members from the 56th Medical Support Squadron as they complete the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. During the 9/11 Tower Challenge, participants climbed 2,071 steps representing the number of steps that were in the Twin Towers.
 

Luke-9-11d

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, rings the bell after completing the 9/11 Tower challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and to show their support to first responders and military members who continue to protect the U.S. from foreign and domestic threats.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

ALS first Navy graduate at Luke

One of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen.David L. Goldfein’s focus area’s is strengthening joint leaders and teams. In order for our Airmen to learn more about our fellow military branches Luke recently graduated our first non-Airman from Airman Leadership School. ET1 Brown won’t be the last either, there are already plans for 2 civilian...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports

Are you ready for Thunderbolt Cup 2017?

Thunderbolts are scheduled to participate in a two day, multi-event Olympic style competition testing their physical and mental readiness as well as offering a fun time to break away from their daily routines Sept. 28 and 29. Luke is hosting its second annual Thunderbolt Cup featuring numerous competitions and activities for Airmen and their families...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety

Drunk Driving

Airmen on Luke set up “crashes” to help bring awareness to their fellow Airmen about the bitter truth behind drunk driving accidents. Together we can change the Air Force from the 56th Fighter Wing by setting an example for others to follow.
 
Full Story »

 