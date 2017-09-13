Luke Airmen remember Sept. 11, 2001





Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a color guard ceremony during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and to show their support to first responders and military members who continue to protect the U.S. from foreign and domestic threats.



Members of Luke Air Force Base joined the Glendale community during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. During the 9/11 Tower Challenge, participants climbed 2,071 steps representing the number of steps that were in the Twin Towers.



Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, cheers on members from the 56th Medical Support Squadron as they complete the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. During the 9/11 Tower Challenge, participants climbed 2,071 steps representing the number of steps that were in the Twin Towers.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, rings the bell after completing the 9/11 Tower challenge Sept. 8, 2017 at Gila River Area in Glendale, Ariz. The 9/11 Tower Challenge was held to honor first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and to show their support to first responders and military members who continue to protect the U.S. from foreign and domestic threats.