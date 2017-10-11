The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 11, 2017
 

Luke AFB blood drive

Thunderbolt Nation steps up to replenish Phoenix blood banks after Las Vegas tragedy.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Air Force

Around the Air Force: Oct. 11

On this look around the Air Force the Air Force hurricane cleanup efforts continue and the Pacific Air Forces Commander discusses PACAF’s mission.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Propulsions Flight

Luke Air Force Base Propulsions Flight is tasked with making sure the engines for the F-16s are ready for flight, having a record breaking 13 spares in their shop ready to go in the air!
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
12

The Book 2017: Luke AFB Edition Seven Page 1 & 2

56th Comptroller Squadron Mission: Deliver world-class decision support on all financial matters while deploying mission-ready Airmen. Demographics: CPTS consists of three officers, 19 enlisted and 17 civilian employees. Leader...
 
Full Story »

 