The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 18, 2017
 

In the line of fire, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.

The smell of gunpowder in the air, the sound of brass bullets hitting the ground and the feeling of accomplishment is just a small taste of what it feels like when you enter the 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

For many Airmen, when they receive orders for a deployment or permanent change of station, part of their out-processing often requires them to take a qualification course to properly maintain and fire a weapon.

“What we are hoping to accomplish at CATM is to make sure that everyone receives the most effective training possible in case they are ever in a situation where they need to deploy a weapon,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Jones, 56 SFS Combat Arms Instructor. “We want to make sure that everyone who comes through our qualification course can utilize and maintain a weapon if needed.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

First Lt. Drew Nash, 310th Fighter Squadron student pilot, fires his M9 pistol during a qualification course at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance range at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2017. Nash and other Airmen participated in the course to ensure they possess the skills to properly maintain and fire a weapon.

Training begins in the classroom focusing on mechanical features, characteristics, familiarizations, weapon effectiveness, ammunition types and specific firing positions before Airmen are brought to the range to put the techniques into practice.

“While out on the range we make sure that the students can actually demonstrate different fundamentals and marksmanship techniques,” Jones explained. “Whether it be firing from a kneeling position, reloading or basic safety, the range is where everything comes together.”

On average, CATM qualifies 50 to 70 Airmen per month. Weapons that Airmen can qualify with vary from the M9 pistol, M4 carbine, M203 grenade launcher, M240 Bravo machine gun and the M249 machine gun.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel McNutt, 56th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms instructor, checks a target for accuracy at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2017. McNutt and other instructors train students not only on the firing range, but also in the classroom focusing on mechanical features, characteristics, familiarizations, weapon effectiveness, ammunition types and specific firing positions.

“CATM was awesome,” said 1st Lt. Christian Pisanelli, 310th Fighter Squadron student pilot. “I enjoyed shooting and we had outstanding instructors. They gave us good techniques on how to stay calm and control your breathing. Overall, it was a fantastic experience and I can’t wait to do it again if I get the chance.”

In order to qualify at CATM, Airmen must have official paperwork from their unit training manager.

“My favorite part of the job is seeing people maintain their quality of training,” Jones said. “They come in nervous, but by the time we hit the range their confidence is already higher and they feel better about themselves and the qualifications they are receiving.”

At the 56th Fighter Wing, training is the foundation of everything we do. Daily training, conducted in realistic environments, under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

An Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing cleans the barrel of their M9 pistol at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance classroom at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2017. On average, CATM qualifies 50 to 70 Airmen per month on weapons such as the M9 pistol, M4 carbine, M203 grenade launcher, M240 Bravo and the M249 machine gun.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Energy managers at Luke spread energy awareness

Air Force photograph Christine Archie, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron energy manager, demonstrates how much effort is required to power a light bulb at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Oct. 13, 2017. The power generating mechanism d...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Dental squadron discovery leads to AETC award

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Personnel within the 56th Dental Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., wear a “Trusted Care” badge as a reminder to provide exemplary care to their patients. The Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-retirement

Blended Retirement System Opt-In training now available to all Airmen

The Defense Department will implement the new Blended Retirement System next year. While no one needs to make a decision until Jan. 1, 2018, all Airmen should take advantage of training and informational resources to research t...
 
Full Story »

 