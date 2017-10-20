The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

October 20, 2017
 

Commander immersion program marries two worlds

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Maj. Alex Divine, 309th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Maj. Barbara Divine, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, take a photo with Col. Bryan Cook, 944th Fighter Wing commander, after their F-16 formation flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2017. Maj. Barbara Divine learned firsthand what her husband goes through in his training sorties and how her career in contracting impacts the mission.

It’s common for employers to have a take your spouse or child to work day, but it’s different when your job is flying F-16s.

Maj. Alex Divine, 309th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot and training officer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., as part of a commander immersion program, recently flew with his wife, Maj. Barbara Divine, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, in an F-16 with the purpose of bringing commanders from other units together to see how their jobs impact the mission.

“Our mission was to showcase to commanders across base our ability to do low-level flying and surface attacks while also exposing them to the mission,” Alex Divine said. “I was able to show her the actual impact the 56th CONS has on supporting the mission and building the future of airpower.”

Barbara Divine says her experience in an F-16 is something she’ll never forget.

“It was fantastic,” she said. “Some parts were terrifying, but overall it was an amazing opportunity. It was amazing to see the support side and everything that happens behind the scenes that goes on before heading out to the jet. Seeing that first hand will help make my team and our mission better.”

Even though 56th CONS is a small piece of the puzzle, every squadron contributes to building the future of airpower.

“The biggest thing for me is that people know how they contribute to the mission,” Divine said. “At Luke, we’re at our best when we work in teams. No matter how small or big your job is, we all have a part in producing the world’s greatest fighter pilots.”

In addition to the commander immersion program, the wing conducts an immersion program for Airmen across the wing, from maintenance to logistics, to give them a chance to see how their day to day operations support the flying mission.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


