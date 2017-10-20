The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

October 20, 2017
 

SECAF talks space during POC conference

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks at the Space Innovations Programs and Policies Summit, McLean, Va., Oct. 18, 2017. Wilson highlighted space as a contested domain, emerging threats and investments in future space operations.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson addressed the importance of the Air Force’s space mission during the 2017 Potomac Officers Club Space Innovations, Programs and Policies Summit in Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2017.

“The reality is space is becoming a common domain for human endeavor,” said Wilson. “There were different times in our history where this was predicted, but this is no longer just a prediction.”

To address this reality, the Space Warfighting Construct was developed by Air Force Space Command to evolve the space architecture, guide the development of future space systems and change the way the Air Force employs current capabilities against adversarial threats.

Air Force senior leaders agree that space is going to be contested in any future conflict and the U.S. has to prepare for that as a space-faring nation.

“Our potential adversaries know how dependent we are on space,” Wilson said. “I can’t think of a mission conducted by any of the military services that does not in some way connect with what’s going on in space. Our adversaries know that. As a result they have been developing technologies to deny us the use of space.”

In order to meet the demands of space in joint operations, the Air Force needs more resources and more acquisition flexibility, she said. The service’s approach to gain more resources is to normalize, integrate and elevate space, which is why the Air Force has established a deputy chief of staff for space and proposed a 20 percent increase for space in the President’s budget this year.

The Air Force will continue to work with the Defense Department to innovate, modernize and work with allies and industry partners to ensure national security interests are not degraded.

“Integration of domains at high speed is absolutely vital to the success in future combat operations,” said Wilson. “Speed and surprise from multi-domain conflict are the way we are going to win in future conflict. That means air, space, ground, sea, undersea and cyber – the nation that rapidly integrates all of those domains will inflict surprise on their enemy and prevail. That’s what we are trying to do with respect to space.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Commander immersion program marries two worlds

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Maj. Alex Divine, 309th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Maj. Barbara Divine, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, take a photo with Col. Bryan Cook, 944th Fighter Wing commande...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
csaf-nukes

CSAF highlights Airmen’s role in nuclear mission

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein signs the Barksdale Air Force Base Weapons flag at the Weapons Load Training hangar at Barksdale AFB, La., Oct. 17, 2017. Go...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Luke Honor Guard graduates four new guardsmen

 
Full Story »

 