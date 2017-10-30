The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


October 30, 2017
 

RAAF commander visits Australian F-35A team

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Air Commodore Mike Kitcher, commander, Air Combat Group of the Royal Australian Air Force, speaks with members of the Australian F-35A Transition Team embedded with the 61st Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit during a visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2017. Kitcher spoke with Australian pilots and maintenance personnel about his vision for the transition of the F-35A into Australian service, and he thanked the 56th Fighter Wing and Lockheed Martin for supporting the Australian mission.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


