RAAF commander visits Australian F-35A team

Air Commodore Mike Kitcher, commander, Air Combat Group of the Royal Australian Air Force, speaks with members of the Australian F-35A Transition Team embedded with the 61st Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit during a visit to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2017. Kitcher spoke with Australian pilots and maintenance personnel about his vision for the transition of the F-35A into Australian service, and he thanked the 56th Fighter Wing and Lockheed Martin for supporting the Australian mission.



