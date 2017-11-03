The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


November 3, 2017
 

Dental squadron discovery leads to AETC award

Story and photo by Staff Sgt. JENSEN STIDHAM
56th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs
22
Melissa Kunkel, 56th Dental Squadron expanded function dental assistant, stands in front of the 56th Medical Group at Luke Air Force Base. Kunkel earned the Air Force Medical Service's August "Trusted Care Hero" award for a discovery she made in the dental squadron.

Melissa Kunkel, 56th Dental Squadron expanded function dental assistant, earned the Air Force Medical Service’s August “Trusted Care Hero” award for Air Education and Training Command.

Kunkel was recognized by Lt. Gen. Mark Ediger, Air Force Surgeon General, for her discovery of unlabeled bottles containing clear liquid, leading to adjustments made in other dental clinics Air Force wide.

“We are constantly checking for expired items,” Kunkel said. “Attention to detail is very important to me, and while I was in supply I discovered biopsy jars that weren’t labeled.”

The 36-year dental practitioner realized the jars were without required labeled content identification.

Though a seemingly simple fix, Kunkel was the first to realize the patient safety issue. Once the problem was elevated to her leadership, similar jars were discovered in several medical treatment facilities throughout the Air Force.

“The patient is our main concern,” Kunkel said. “The patient wants to be taken care of in a safe and comfortable manner. It’s up to us to handle everything behind the scenes.”

“Trusted Care” is a concept operation for the Air Force Medical Service’s transformation to a high-reliability healthcare system. Its focus is safe patient care, exceptional quality in-garrison, in the air and deployed, and a systematic approach to continuous process improvement.

Another aspect of trusted care is to prevent harm to patients by identifying and eliminating risk before it becomes a harmful event. Kunkel’s discovery did just that and initiated a shipment of labels to multiple MTFs throughout the Air Force, fixing the discrepancy.

Kunkel will go on to compete for the Air Force level Trusted Care Hero award with her discovery that changed the Air Force from right here in the 56th Fighter Wing.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


