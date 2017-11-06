The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 6, 2017
 

Thunderbolts host 4th Annual Luke Mudder

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Bryce Mellish, Arizona State University ROTC cadet, swims through a mud trench during the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. The event was an opportunity for cadets to close their books, get outside, connect with other detachments and start learning about Air Force lifestyle.

Trenches of brown, muddy water, high-pressure hoses blasting contestants head-on, mud-soaked shoes and clothes, tire flips and a steep mud-slide – these are the sure signs of a grueling event commonly referred to as a mud run.

Thunderbolts hosted approximately 70 cadets from local Reserve Officers’ Training Corps detachments to compete against one another and receive mentorship from company grade officers in the fourth annual Luke ROTC Mudder, Nov. 3, 2017.

“The Luke Mudder is a mud obstacle competition between four ROTC detachments – Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, Embry-Riddle, and the University of Arizona,” said 1st Lt. Mathieu Lefebvre, 56th Mission Support Group executive officer and president of Luke’s Company Grade Officer Council (CGOC). “The detachment with the fastest time completing the course takes home the traveling trophy.”

The mile and a half course consists of 17 obstacles designed to test strength, stamina and build camaraderie among its participants.

Lefebvre said the Luke Mudder is an opportunity for the cadets to close their books, get outside, connect with other detachments and start learning about Air Force lifestyle.

“The mudder builds confidence and embraces decision making,” Lefebvre said. “The relationship between cadets and Luke AFB is about mentoring and developing future leaders. The intention is to provide a positive experience for the cadets and for CGOs to make an early impact in their life. CGOs mentor and answer questions cadets may have regarding jobs and life in general in the Air Force.”

Lefebvre explained that a key aspect to the Luke Mudder is the building of team dynamics.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, gives a speech to ROTC cadets from local detachments before the start of the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Approximately 70 cadets attended the event to compete against one another and receive mentorship from current active duty officers.

“The Luke Mudder requires stamina, strength and at times decision making,” Lefebvre said. “When I see cadets, who are otherwise quiet, provide solutions and step out of their comfort zone to help their teams succeed, then the Luke Mudder has accomplished its goal.”

For most cadets, this was their first time participating in a mud run event to challenge their team building skills.

“This was my first experience doing a mud run,” said Matt Metera, Arizona State University ROTC cadet. “Having the fighter jets flying above us the whole time really helped motivate and excite everyone. It’s been an all-around great experience getting to know other officers who have been in our shoes and seeing where we will be someday.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Bryce Mellish, Arizona State University ROTC cadet, swims through a mud trench during the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. The event was an opportunity for cadets to close their books, get outside, connect with other detachments and start learning about Air Force lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel) Arizona State University ROTC cadets scale an obstacle during the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Working in teams of four, cadets competed for the fastest time in finishing the 17 obstacle, mile and a half course.

For nearly two months, more than 20 volunteers readied the course for the race, ensured the cadets were vetted for base access and helped provide a catered lunch.

“We train and live every day, but seldom do we engage in competition to test our grit,” Lefebvre said. “After everything is all said and done, Team Luke hopes to challenge individuals to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and help teams perform at a higher level.”

In the end, Northern Arizona University took home the traveling trophy with a first place time of 26 minutes and 27 seconds.

The CGOC frequently hosts local events and organizations and will continue to support the Air Force’s future leaders and build the future of airpower.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Arizona State University ROTC cadets cheer on their teammate during the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Working in teams of four, cadets competed for the fastest time in finishing the 17 obstacle, mile and a half course.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Arizona State University ROTC cadets help a teammate scale an obstacle during the 4th annual Luke Mudder competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Working in teams of four, cadets competed for the fastest time to finish the 17 obstacle, mile and a half course.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Jaimie Sirianni, Arizona State University ROTC cadet, smiles as she exits a mud run obstacle at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. The 4th annual Luke Mudder was an opportunity for cadets to close their books, get outside, connect with other detachments and start learning about Air Force lifestyle.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Raymond Romero, Arizona State University ROTC cadet, leads his team over an obstacle during the 4th annual Luke Mudder at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Working in teams of four, cadets competed for the fastest time in finishing the 17 obstacle, mile and a half course.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 6

On this look around the Air Force Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David Goldfein speaks at the 2017 Thanks USA Supporting our Troops Gala, and the Air Force continues to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Narrow scope, improve force

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Our collective failure to lead boldly and teach others to do the same has led us toward the end of our runway. Airmen are watching Young military leaders vicariously learn the easiest path to promotion is through conservative decisions, and a single mistake may cost a career. In light...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Three pounds, 11 ounces of resiliency

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — As military members we are inundated with training and speeches about resiliency. We hear it so often that it can get dull and become just another checked box on your records, until the message gets personally delivered in a place you’d never expect. In 2016 my husband and I...
 
Full Story »

 