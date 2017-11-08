ASU Salute to Service

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs at Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service tailgate event in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.



Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th FW command chief, are recognized during Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service football game in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.



Members of the Arizona State University Women’s Gymnastics team and the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal unit pose for a group photo during ASU’s annual Salute to Service tailgate event in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The 56th CES EOD displayed equipment used for their job and explained how they contribute to the base mission of building the future of Airpower.





Members of the U.S. Army salute during the National Anthem at the Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service football game in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.