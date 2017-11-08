ASU Salute to Service

The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


November 8, 2017
 

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West performs at Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service tailgate event in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.
 

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th FW command chief, are recognized during Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service football game in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.
 

Members of the Arizona State University Women’s Gymnastics team and the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal unit pose for a group photo during ASU’s annual Salute to Service tailgate event in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The 56th CES EOD displayed equipment used for their job and explained how they contribute to the base mission of building the future of Airpower.
 
Members of the U.S. Army salute during the National Anthem at the Arizona State University’s annual Salute to Service football game in Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2017. The Salute to Service initiative honors military members past and present for their sacrifices to our country by hosting service themed events.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


2017 Luke AFB Power Lifting Competition

Sixteen members of team Luke participated in an annual power lifting competition last Friday.  Competitors performed squats, bench press and deadlifts.
 
2018 Luke Days

 
 
Around the Air Force: Nov. 8

On this look around the Air Force President Trump visit Yokota Air Base, Japan, the chief master sergeant of the Air Force gets on Instagram, and the 130th Airlift Wing returns from deployment.
 
