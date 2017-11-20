The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 20, 2017
 

Luke celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

First Lt. James Buckingham, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron engineer operations officer in charge, races towards the finish line of a 5K at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2017. Buckingham finished in first place with a time of 18:41.

Every November, “Thunderbolts” at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., observe Native American Heritage Month.

This year, Luke celebrated by hosting a 5K run and a Native American luncheon scheduled for Nov. 28 at the community commons.

“Celebrating this month is quite the eye opener for Airmen and our Thunderbolts who haven’t been around for this event,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Diggs, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman. “Our military is a melting pot of culture and most of the time Native American heritage isn’t the most widely recognized. By celebrating their heritage in November, it gives our Thunderbolts some insight into their culture.”

Thunderbolts kicked of festivities with a 5K, where Thunderbolts received a brief introduction to Native American history before embarking on the run.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Senior Airman Andrea Evans, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structures journeyman, runs towards the finish line during a 5K run at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2017. Evans was the first female to cross the finish line.

“By teaching us how to overcome and adapt in certain times in our history, the Native American culture has done much to help not just the military, but the country as a whole,” Diggs said. “Survival skills, running and food techniques were all passed down by Native Americans. If we look at our history we can see that, we all have a little bit of Native American heritage. We should, in a sense, get to know our roots.”

The Native American themed luncheon is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature Hopi Native American food and entertainment to end the celebration.

“We set up a ‘big hoorah’ at the end of the month by having members from a local tribe perform and provide fry bread and other traditional foods,” Diggs said. “Team Luke is a family, and the fact we have tribal members working side by side with our Thunderbolts makes Luke as a whole that much greater.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Six runners with the best run finish times receive their trophies at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2017. The top six runners also received a turkey.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Thunderbolts gather at the starting line for a 5K run at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2017. The 5K was held in honor of Native American Heritage month.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jeremy D. Wolff

Gunfighters complete first F-35 transport

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jeremy D. Wolff Airmen from the 366th Equipment Maintenance Squadron detach an F-35A Lightning II from a crane Nov. 2, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The aircraft was tran...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Senior Airman Haleigh Reaves: Power Lifter

Senior Airman Haleigh Reaves is the 2017 female power lifting competition winner. See her journey into power lifting and what it took for her to reach her goals.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
tricare

Take command: Enroll now for 2018 TRICARE coverage

On Jan. 1, 2018, there are a number of changes coming to your TRICARE benefit. This includes a change to the current TRICARE regions. The current three regions (North, South and West) will become two regions (East and West). Th...
 
Full Story »

 