56th FW announces quarterly awards

The following unit and individuals received third quarter awards:
56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies
Team: Financial Analysis Flight
Airman: Senior Airman Jacob Mraz, 56th Maintenance Group
NCO: Staff Sgt. Paul McDonough, 56th Operations Group
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Nina Brown, 54th Fighter Group
Company grade officer instructor: Capt. Nathan Liptak, 56th OG
Company grade officer instructor: Capt. Daniel Wynn, 54th FG
Field grade officer instructor: Maj. Russell Fleming, 54th FG
Field grade officer instructor: Maj. Kenneth Kirk II, 56th Medical Group
Ceremonial Honor Guardsman: Staff Sgt. Scott Giles, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Key spouse: Lauren Pierce, 56th OG
Outstanding dorm resident: Airman 1st Class Stacy Blaise, 56th Force Support Squadron
Civilian (Category I): Leland Lopez, 56th Maintenance Group
Civilian (Category II): Dale Wollschlager, 56th MXG
Civilian (Category III): Eric Hinsch, 56th Mission Support Group