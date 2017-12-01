AETC announces awards

The following units and individual received Air Education and Training Command annual awards:
Flying training
Fighter category: 61st Fighter Squadron
Top Maintenance Group Gray Jet Division: 54th Fighter Group
Top Operations Group Gray Jet Division: 56th Operations Group
Top Gray Jet Wing (fighters): 56th Fighter Wing
Financial management
Financial Analysis Office: 56th Comptroller Squadron Wing Budget Office
Gen. Larry O. Spencer Special Acts and Services Award: 56th CPTS Wing Budget Office Financial Management and comptroller: Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas, 56th CPTS
Public affairs
Communication Excellence Award (Civilian, Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Civil Engineer
Maj. Gen. Del R. Eulberg Award (Outstanding installation management flight): 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Maj. Gen. Robert Thompson Award (Resources excellent): 56th CES
Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Aherarn Enlisted Leadership Award: Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Campbell, 56th CES
Aviation resource management
Sgt. Dee Campbell – Large unit: 56th Fighter Wing
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Charleda Dedeaux, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian: Larry Miller II, 56th OSS
Information dominance
Civilian: David Bialy, 56th Communications Squadron
NCO: Staff Sgt. Justin McKenzie, 62nd Fighter Squadron
Security forces flight level NCO: Tech. Sgt. Reuben Weeks, 56th Security Forces Squadron