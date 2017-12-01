The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

December 1, 2017
 

AETC announces awards

The following units and individual received Air Education and Training Command annual awards:

Flying training

Fighter category: 61st Fighter Squadron

Top Maintenance Group Gray Jet Division: 54th Fighter Group

Top Operations Group Gray Jet Division: 56th Operations Group

Top Gray Jet Wing (fighters): 56th Fighter Wing

Financial management

Financial Analysis Office: 56th Comptroller Squadron Wing Budget Office

Gen. Larry O. Spencer Special Acts and Services Award: 56th CPTS Wing Budget Office Financial Management and comptroller: Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas, 56th CPTS

Public affairs

Communication Excellence Award (Civilian, Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Civil Engineer

Maj. Gen. Del R. Eulberg Award (Outstanding installation management flight): 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Maj. Gen. Robert Thompson Award (Resources excellent): 56th CES

Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Aherarn Enlisted Leadership Award: Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Campbell, 56th CES

Aviation resource management

Sgt. Dee Campbell – Large unit: 56th Fighter Wing

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Charleda Dedeaux, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Civilian: Larry Miller II, 56th OSS

Information dominance

Civilian: David Bialy, 56th Communications Squadron

NCO: Staff Sgt. Justin McKenzie, 62nd Fighter Squadron

Security forces flight level NCO: Tech. Sgt. Reuben Weeks, 56th Security Forces Squadron



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Asking for help sign of strength not weakness

Growing up I was a big fan of Muhammad Ali. He was the world heavyweight-boxing champion and unashamedly referred to himself as “The Greatest.” I vividly remember a reporter asking Ali, “When did you know that you were ‘The Greatest?’” Before Ali could answer, the reporter offered, “Perhaps it was when you knocked out George...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Tis season to drink responsibly

It’s that time of year when holiday parties and late night celebrations begin to fill our calendars and we look forward to spending time with family and friends to celebrate our own special reasons for the season. Every Christmas Eve, I celebrate my life, and I give thanks for being able to share the holiday...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

In Brief

Flightline feast The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is featuring the Winter Flightline Feast at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 behind Hangar 914. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, potato and cheese soup, dinner rolls, salad, fruit, dessert and beverages. The meal is free and open to all. Annual Awards Banquet The Luke Air...
 
Full Story »

 