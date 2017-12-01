CCAF confers degrees to Luke members

The following individuals received degrees in the programs listed from the Community College of the Air Force:
Detachment 12, 372nd Training Squadron
Instructor of Technology and Military Science
Staff Sgts. James Hayes, Jonathan Mahlan and Jon Menghini; Tech. Sgts. Daniel Bartolucci, Trevor Bell, Edward Cunningham, Paiz Noel and Jacob Spanaus; and Master Sgt. Arthur Ofalia
Aviation Maintenance Technology
Staff Sgt. Mitchell Ensminger and Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hayner
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Entomology
Staff Sgt. Brenai Shires
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Staff Sgt. Raymond Johnson
Fire Science
Senior Airman Andrew Garcia
Construction Technology
Staff Sgt. Kyle Mitchell
Mechanical and Electrical Technology
Staff Sgts. Troy Blessing, Ryan Darling and Benjamin Ogletree
Emergency Management
Tech. Sgt. Jared Purvis
56th Communications
Squadron
Information Systems Technology
Staff Sgt. Michael Smith
Education and Training Management
Staff Sgt. Richard Woods
Criminal Justice
56th Force Support Squadron
Human Resource Management
Senior Airman Jermaine Smith
56th Fighter Wing
Emergency Management
Tech. Sgt. Derek Grant
Aviation Operations
Tech. Sgt. Derek Grant
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Transportation
Senior Airmen Dennis Ruiz and Enrique Marquez; Staff Sgt. Marlana Gonzales; and Tech. Sgts. Torane Barnett and Latoya Marshall
56th Medical Group
Allied Health Sciences
Senior Airman Gisele Adanlete-Engram
Surgical Services Technology
Tech. Sgt. Alexander Balok
Health Care Management
Staff Sgt. David Campbell
Cardiopulmonary Laboratory Technology
Senior Airman Ashley Cooper
Logistics
Senior Airman Nicole Davis
Diagnostic Imaging Technology
Senior Airman Drew Hunter and Staff Sgt. Sharice Lewis
Practical Nursing Technology
Staff Sgt. Sean Popoff
Public Health Technology
Staff Sgt. Dylan Scofield
Bioenvironmental Engineering Technology
Senior Airman Andrew Sustar
56th Maintenance Group
Avionic Systems Technology
Senior Airman Manuel Garcia, Staff Sgts. Adam Barnett and Maurice Simmons; Tech. Sgts. Michael Dressler and Daniel Mears
Aviation Maintenance Technology
Staff Sgts. Michael Alstrin, Jessica Booth, Phillip Brake, Jesus Caballero, Michael Couture, Brandon Daniel, Justin Manen, Rodger Plant, Mark Stadlberger, Matthew Welter and Shawn Worob; Tech. Sgt. Robert Knickle; Master Sgts. Travis Lechleiter, Adam Smith and Jimmy Simpson
Aircraft Armament Systems Technology
Senior Airmen Tachara Thomas and Carson Yarborough; Staff Sgts. Elijah Duffy and Thomas Johnson; Tech. Sgt. Christopher Crank
Criminal Justice
Staff Sgt. Michael Green
Logistics
Staff Sgt. Trevor Williams Microprecision Technology
Senior Airman Robert Huber
Business Administration
Senior Airman Stephon Price
Human Resource Management
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Rolfe
Practical Nursing Technology
Senior Airman Katelyn Watson
Munitions Systems Technology
Senior Airman Liza McDonald, Staff Sgt. Michael Henderson, Tech. Sgts. Allison Douglas and Eric Tarbox
Aerospace Ground Equipment Technology
Staff Sgt. Michael Brideau and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Turner
Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technology
Senior Airmen Nicholas Noker and B
renton Snyder and Tech. Sgt. Jackie Childs
Education and Training Management
Staff Sgts. Kenneth Bays and Maurice Jones and Tech. Sgt. Wesley Beversdorf
Air Traffic Operations and Management
Senior Airman Justin Colella
607th Air control Squadron
Aviation Maintenance Technology
Staff Sgt. Kai Moua
Air and Space Operations Technology
Airman 1st Class Lance Fried, Staff Sgts. Brittany Barron, Steven Menard, Alexander Ramon and Ignacio Solis Jr.; Tech. Sgts. Andrew Hardie and Robert Young
Instructor of Technology and Military Science
Tech. Sgts. Shawn Finnegan, Joseph Ravin and Robert Young; Master Sgts. David Beasley and Jason Nila
Electronic Systems Technology
Staff Sgt. Alyssa Boone
Information Systems Technology
Senior Airman Michael Flanagan, Staff Sgt. Joseph Mayer and Tech. Sgt. Brandon Walker
56th Operations Support Squadron
Air Traffic Operations and Management
Senior Airman Natalie Lamia and Staff Sgt. Michelle Justiniani
Aircrew Safety Systems Technology
Staff Sgt. Bryce Gardner
56th Security Forces Squadron
Criminal Justice
Staff Sgts. Sean McFadden and Courtney Bird, Tech. Sgt. Randy Maxwell
Air Force ROTC
Business Administration
Staff Sgt. Justin Gooch
Oregon Air National Guard
Avionic Systems Technology
Staff Sgt. Cody Burkett
Aviation Maintenance Technology
Staff Sgt. Michael Yadron