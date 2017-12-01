The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


December 1, 2017
 

In Brief

Flightline feast

The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is featuring the Winter Flightline Feast at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 behind Hangar 914. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, potato and cheese soup, dinner rolls, salad, fruit, dessert and beverages. The meal is free and open to all.

Annual Awards Banquet

The Luke Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet is
Jan. 20, 2018, at the historic Wigwam Resort located in Litchfield Park. “Spirit of Warriors” is this year’s theme. The celebration will honor those who have embodied the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. For more information, call Senior Master Sgt. Chaunda Wharton at 623-856-7262 or Senior Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez at 623-856-4172.

Arizona Winds concert

Arizona Winds will present “Santa’s Journey” Christmas concert for all ages at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, 85309. Admission is free. For more information and directions, go to www.azwinds.com.

Blood drive Dec. 7

The Armed Services Blood Program is holding a blood drive 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bryant Fitness Center. ASBP is the sole provider of blood to Iraq and Afghanistan. Walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call Master Sgt. Morgan Iorio at 623-856-4339, or email morgan.a.iorio.mil@mail.mil.

Cross Country Championship

The Armed Forces Cross Country Championship is Feb. 1 through 4 in Tallahassee, Florida. Registration deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, email AFSVA.FitnessSports@us.af.mil.

Open Mic Night

Open mic night is 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Community Commons. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Cruise-In

Put your vehicle on display and listen to live music free 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the Community Commons parking lot. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Single Airmen

Outdoor recreation is offering activities for single airmen for $20 per event.

• Indoor kart racing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9.

• Arizona SnowBowl ski trip is 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

For more information or to register, call 623-856-6271.

Santa’s Work Shop

Santa’s work shop will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday now through December. Create handmade gifts. An on-site experienced woodworker is there to assist. For more information, call Arts & Crafts at 623-856-6502.

Exchange layaway

Luke AFB Exchange shoppers can start shopping now while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. The Luke Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24 including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan. A 15-percent deposit is required to hold items.

Exchange gift wrap program

Luke AFB volunteer groups can raise money by partnering with AAFES during its annual community gift wrap program. The Exchange sets up tables and provides supplies that can be used to wrap gifts during the busy holiday shopping season in exchange for donations. For more information, call Michele Klein at 623-935-2671, ext. 211.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at
623-856-8711.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Asking for help sign of strength not weakness

Growing up I was a big fan of Muhammad Ali. He was the world heavyweight-boxing champion and unashamedly referred to himself as “The Greatest.” I vividly remember a reporter asking Ali, “When did you know that you were ‘The Greatest?’” Before Ali could answer, the reporter offered, “Perhaps it was when you knocked out George...
 
Commentary

Tis season to drink responsibly

It’s that time of year when holiday parties and late night celebrations begin to fill our calendars and we look forward to spending time with family and friends to celebrate our own special reasons for the season. Every Christmas Eve, I celebrate my life, and I give thanks for being able to share the holiday...
 
Salutes & Awards

ALS graduates 47 from class 17-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 45 senior airmen and two civilians Oct. 26 from class 17-7. The award winners are: John L. Levitow Award: Ryan Holland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Distinguished graduates: Jacob Skawski, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Damon Shimabukuro, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron; Robert Newton, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Keith...
 
