Flightline feast

The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is featuring the Winter Flightline Feast at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 behind Hangar 914. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, potato and cheese soup, dinner rolls, salad, fruit, dessert and beverages. The meal is free and open to all.

Annual Awards Banquet

The Luke Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet is

Jan. 20, 2018, at the historic Wigwam Resort located in Litchfield Park. “Spirit of Warriors” is this year’s theme. The celebration will honor those who have embodied the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. For more information, call Senior Master Sgt. Chaunda Wharton at 623-856-7262 or Senior Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez at 623-856-4172.

Arizona Winds concert

Arizona Winds will present “Santa’s Journey” Christmas concert for all ages at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, 85309. Admission is free. For more information and directions, go to www.azwinds.com.

Blood drive Dec. 7

The Armed Services Blood Program is holding a blood drive 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bryant Fitness Center. ASBP is the sole provider of blood to Iraq and Afghanistan. Walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call Master Sgt. Morgan Iorio at 623-856-4339, or email morgan.a.iorio.mil@mail.mil.

Cross Country Championship

The Armed Forces Cross Country Championship is Feb. 1 through 4 in Tallahassee, Florida. Registration deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, email AFSVA.FitnessSports@us.af.mil.

Open Mic Night

Open mic night is 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Community Commons. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Cruise-In

Put your vehicle on display and listen to live music free 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the Community Commons parking lot. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Single Airmen

Outdoor recreation is offering activities for single airmen for $20 per event.

• Indoor kart racing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9.

• Arizona SnowBowl ski trip is 6:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

For more information or to register, call 623-856-6271.

Santa’s Work Shop

Santa’s work shop will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday now through December. Create handmade gifts. An on-site experienced woodworker is there to assist. For more information, call Arts & Crafts at 623-856-6502.

Exchange layaway

Luke AFB Exchange shoppers can start shopping now while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. The Luke Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24 including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan. A 15-percent deposit is required to hold items.

Exchange gift wrap program

Luke AFB volunteer groups can raise money by partnering with AAFES during its annual community gift wrap program. The Exchange sets up tables and provides supplies that can be used to wrap gifts during the busy holiday shopping season in exchange for donations. For more information, call Michele Klein at 623-935-2671, ext. 211.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at

623-856-8711.