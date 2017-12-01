STREET BEAT

The 56th Security Support Squadron handled the following incidents Oct. 23 through Nov. 20 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued citations for 59 moving violations and eight non-moving violations.

Traffic-related incidents

Oct. 23: SFS responded to a report of a hit-and-run-vehicle accident at the Luke AFB Exchange parking garage. The victim’s vehicle was rear ended. The second vehicle fled the scene. SFS has no leads. There were no injuries.

Oct. 24: SFS responded to a report of a vehicle vs. a fixed object accident in Bldg. 931 parking lot. A driver struck a pole while parking. There were no injuries.

Oct. 27: SFS responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in Bldg. 1382 parking lot. The drivers of both vehicles backed into one another. SFS issued one citation. There were no injuries.

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a major vehicle accident in Saguaro housing. One vehicle driver accidently hit the accelerator while attempting to park a vehicle striking the empty residence next to the driver’s. SFS identified a natural gas leak on scene at the accident and evacuated the surrounding area.

Nov. 17: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle vs. a fixed object accident on the airfield service road. The driver struck a jersey barrier while backing. No citations were issued.

Emergency responses

Oct. 24: Sf responded to a report of a medical emergency on base Housing. The Patient was complaining of chest pains. The patient was transported to Abrazo west hospital.

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a suspicious package at the base post office. The package was addressed to the base commander with no return address. AFOSI took control of the investigation.

Nov. 1: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in Saguaro housing. A child was reported choking. When SFS arrived on scene the patient was alert and responsive. The parent denied medical transport and drove the patient to get care.

Nov. 3: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Bldg. 1390. The patient was complaining of leg pain and was transported to Abrazo West.

Nov. 5: SF responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base track. The patient was complaining of a hip injury and was transported to Abrazo West.

Nov. 5: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency in Comanche Circle. The patient was complaining of a leg injury and was transported to Abrazo West.

Nov. 6: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at Lightning Gate. The patient complained of dizziness and numbness in the left arm. SFS contacted Luke firefighters to respond. The patient denied medical transport and was treated on scene.

Nov. 8: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base track. The patient was complaining of chest pains. The patient denied medical transport, was treated and released.

Nov. 9: SFS conducted a traffic stop at Lightning Gate on a report of a reckless driver. The SFS installation sentry detected a moderate odor of alcohol coming from the driver of the vehicle. The subject was nonmilitary. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nov. 14: SFS responded to a report of an off-base military member having a suicidal ideation. SFS called off-base police to keep an eye out for the vehicle and the individual. The patient was found safe and received help.

Nov. 17: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the temporary lodging facility. The patient was bleeding and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

Nov. 18: SFS conducted a traffic stop at the South Gate. The SFS installation sentry detected a moderate odor of alcohol coming from the driver of the vehicle. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nonemergency responses

Oct. 25: SFS responded to a report of shoplifting at the base exchange. The subject was a civilian juvenile. Glendale police responded and took control.

Oct. 29: SFS responded to a report of trespassing at Kachina Gate. The nonmilitary-affiliated individual was detained and Glendale police responded.

Oct. 31: SFS responded to a report of a nonmilitary-affiliated civilian with a driving suspension attempting to drive on base. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nov. 1: SFS responded to a report of a warrant’s hit out of Alabama for failure to register as a sex offender. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nov. 3: SFS responded to a report of a privately owned vehicle driving in a restricted area. The driver was a civilian. Glendale police responded and cited the individual for trespassing.

Nov. 6: SFS responded to a warrant’s hit out of Fort Worth, Texas, for assault at South Gate. The issuing agency refused extradition.

Nov. 7: SFS responded to a report of bullying at Luke AFB School. The victim reported received a scratch above the right eye when hit by a rock thrown by another child. The subject was contacted and stated no rocks were thrown. SFS is no longer investigating.

Nov. 8: SFS responded to a report of a random vehicle inspection alert at South Gate. A retired military member was carrying a firearm onto base. The individual was notified of the installation firearm violation and was escorted off base.

Nov. 13: SFS responded to a report of an altercation between two individuals at the commissary. The subject was acting verbally and physically aggressive with another person. Glendale police responded and took control.

Nov. 14: SFS identified an individual at the South Gate Visitors Center with a warrant out of Maricopa County for failure to appear. Glendale police respond and took control.

Nov. 14: SFS identified an individual at South Gate Visitors Center with a warrant out of Avondale city court for violation of a court order. Avondale police responded and took control.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 20 alarm activations on base.