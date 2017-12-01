Time for ‘Your Holiday Bill is on Us’ sweepstakes

The nation’s military exchanges and the Defense Commissary Agency are joining forces to put some jingle back in military shoppers’ pockets by picking up the tab on their MILITARY STAR cards with the Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has offered the sweepstakes to its customers for the past three years. Now, in its fourth year, the Exchange is partnering with the entire military resale community to offer MILITARY STAR shoppers a chance to enter everywhere the card is accepted, including AAFES, NEX, MCX, CGX and commissaries, and online at shopmyexchange.com and mynavyexchange.com. The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 31. Each transaction counts as one entry.

Five grand-prize winners will have their MILITARY STAR card bill paid in full up to $8,200, with a minimum prize of $2,500. Ten second-prize winners will be awarded a $1,000 credit on their MILITARY STAR card statement, while 25 third-place winners will receive a $500 credit. Winners with a balance less than their prize amount will receive a credit on their account.

“Just by using your MILITARY STAR card, you could win big,” said Aileen Rivenburg, Exchange general manager. “One swipe could go a long way toward paying for your holiday gifts this year.”

Winners of the Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes will be randomly selected and announced on or about Jan. 30.