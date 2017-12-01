The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

December 1, 2017
 

Time for ‘Your Holiday Bill is on Us’ sweepstakes

The nation’s military exchanges and the Defense Commissary Agency are joining forces to put some jingle back in military shoppers’ pockets by picking up the tab on their MILITARY STAR cards with the Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has offered the sweepstakes to its customers for the past three years. Now, in its fourth year, the Exchange is partnering with the entire military resale community to offer MILITARY STAR shoppers a chance to enter everywhere the card is accepted, including AAFES, NEX, MCX, CGX and commissaries, and online at shopmyexchange.com and mynavyexchange.com. The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 31. Each transaction counts as one entry.

Five grand-prize winners will have their MILITARY STAR card bill paid in full up to $8,200, with a minimum prize of $2,500. Ten second-prize winners will be awarded a $1,000 credit on their MILITARY STAR card statement, while 25 third-place winners will receive a $500 credit. Winners with a balance less than their prize amount will receive a credit on their account.

“Just by using your MILITARY STAR card, you could win big,” said Aileen Rivenburg, Exchange general manager. “One swipe could go a long way toward paying for your holiday gifts this year.”

Winners of the Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes will be randomly selected and announced on or about Jan. 30.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Asking for help sign of strength not weakness

Growing up I was a big fan of Muhammad Ali. He was the world heavyweight-boxing champion and unashamedly referred to himself as “The Greatest.” I vividly remember a reporter asking Ali, “When did you know that you were ‘The Greatest?’” Before Ali could answer, the reporter offered, “Perhaps it was when you knocked out George...
 
Commentary

Tis season to drink responsibly

It’s that time of year when holiday parties and late night celebrations begin to fill our calendars and we look forward to spending time with family and friends to celebrate our own special reasons for the season. Every Christmas Eve, I celebrate my life, and I give thanks for being able to share the holiday...
 
Local

In Brief

Flightline feast The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel is featuring the Winter Flightline Feast at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 behind Hangar 914. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, potato and cheese soup, dinner rolls, salad, fruit, dessert and beverages. The meal is free and open to all. Annual Awards Banquet The Luke Air...
 
