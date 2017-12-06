The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

December 6, 2017
 

Thunderbolts scheduled to host blood drive event

Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel
Luke AFB, Ariz.

When service members and civilians are sent down range, it is often said having safe, available blood supplies is just as critical as having available ammunition.

Thunderbolts are scheduled to host the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive in the Bryant Fitness Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Dec. 7, to provide donations that directly support service members and their families worldwide.

“The ASBP mission is to provide blood products to service members and civilians who are downrange fighting for our freedom,” said Deylon Douglass, Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center recruiter and public affairs specialist. “The ASBP is the official military blood program and is a tri-service organization comprised of donor centers from the Army, Air Force and Navy. We manufacture safe, potent blood and blood products to the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way for the security of our nation.”

The program is the sole provider of blood to U.S. service members in Iraq and Afghanistan, Douglass said. All blood donated is reserved to be in either location within 72 hours of collection. One donation could save up to three lives.

“Although the blood drive at Luke is only one day, it is vital people know about ASBP and how pertinent we are to the blood supply down range,” Douglass said. “It’s important for the Airmen and civilians at Luke AFB because it gives them a way to contribute to the current fight from here. No one ever plans on needing blood, however, when accidents, injuries or illness occurs, military service members and their families worldwide can rest assured that a single donation could save a life.”

Being a tri-service organization, blood supply products are shared between military hospitals, clinics and to deployed service members in all branches of service, said Douglass.

“Blood and blood products are used by patients of all ages, for many reasons,” Douglass said. “From cancer patients to battlefield injuries, military service depends on blood donors every day. Anytime someone asks, ‘How can I help support the troops who are deployed?’ The answer is simple — donate a pint of blood.”

The blood drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thunderbolts who plan on donating should ensure they eat and are properly hydrated before participating.

For more information, visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


