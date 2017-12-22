The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 22, 2017
 

Holiday shoutouts

Airmen from the 56TH Fighter Wing send holiday shout outs to loved ones.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Air Force

Happy Holidays from Air Force senior leaders, spouses

Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson and her husband, along with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright and their spouses, wish all Airmen and families season’s greetings.
 
Local

Yoga in the park

Luke Airmen participated in a mindfulness session put on by Warrior One.
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Legendary pilot inspires new generation of air warriors

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Lt. Col. Matthew Gaetke, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, and retired Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Bob Pardo, watch as an F-16 Fighting Falcons take off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz...
 
