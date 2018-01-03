The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


January 3, 2018
 

Fitness Center Open for 24-hours operations

Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Luke AFB, Ariz.
The Bryant Fitness Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is now open for 24-hour access as of Jan. 2.

Active duty, dependents, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, over the age of 18, can now to enter the fitness center during unmanned hours with a common access card or proximity card.

“This change is being made across the Air Force to better serve our Airmen, our most important asset,” said Ansel Bingham, Bryant Fitness Center director. “It will definitely help shift workers who need rest or sleep during the day and help those who may be restless and need an outlet for stress relief during the times we were normally closed.”

Prior to the opening, the fitness center initiated several phases of sign-ups to register active duty members. Those who didn’t pre-register will have to register their I.D. at the front desk in the Bryant Fitness Center.

“This change will give Airmen ownership of their facility and control of their fitness readiness,” said Bingham. “It will assist supervisors in more effectively scheduling physical training times for their team with little disruption to mission requirements and rest cycles.”

Keeping Airmen fit-to-fight while completing the mission to build the future of airpower isn’t always an easy task. Giving Team Luke the ability to access the Bryant Fitness Center 24-hours a day supports Airmen’s need to stay physically fit.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


