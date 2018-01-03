Fitness Center Open for 24-hours operations

The Bryant Fitness Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is now open for 24-hour access as of Jan. 2.

Active duty, dependents, Department of Defense civilians and retirees, over the age of 18, can now to enter the fitness center during unmanned hours with a common access card or proximity card.

“This change is being made across the Air Force to better serve our Airmen, our most important asset,” said Ansel Bingham, Bryant Fitness Center director. “It will definitely help shift workers who need rest or sleep during the day and help those who may be restless and need an outlet for stress relief during the times we were normally closed.”

Prior to the opening, the fitness center initiated several phases of sign-ups to register active duty members. Those who didn’t pre-register will have to register their I.D. at the front desk in the Bryant Fitness Center.

“This change will give Airmen ownership of their facility and control of their fitness readiness,” said Bingham. “It will assist supervisors in more effectively scheduling physical training times for their team with little disruption to mission requirements and rest cycles.”

Keeping Airmen fit-to-fight while completing the mission to build the future of airpower isn’t always an easy task. Giving Team Luke the ability to access the Bryant Fitness Center 24-hours a day supports Airmen’s need to stay physically fit.